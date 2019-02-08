Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The NBA trade deadline came and went, and the Dubs have the same team today that they did yesterday. At 38-15, the Dubs have the best record in the West and second best winning percentage in the NBA, behind the Bucks. Also on Thursday, a pair of Warriors went first and second in the first-ever televised NBA All-Star Draft. That, and much more in today’s Dubs Daily.

Warriors Go One-Two in All-Star Draft

Team captain LeBron James selected Kevin Durant with the first pick, and Giannis Antetokounmpo took Stephen Curry number two. Klay Thompson would end up with Team LeBron as well. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye catches up with Shaun Livingston on all things on and off the court, from how DeMarcus Cousins is fitting in with the team to his family life. Plus, Tim chats with Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about all of the league’s trade deadline activity.

Klay Thompson's hot streak and other Warriors trends and stats to know

Grant Liffmann of Warriors Outsiders fame takes a deep dive into Klay Thompson’s shooting numbers as of late, which also coincides with the team’s best overall stretch of the season thus far. Additionally, Liffmann comments on how Kevon Looney’s game has actually improved since moving back into a reserve role, and how the improved health of Shaun Livingston is showing in his play on the court. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on the Airwaves

The Warriors head coach was a busy man on Thursday. After flying with the team to Phoenix, he called in to a few Bay Area radio shows. The topic of the day was Kevin Durant’s postgame press conference on Wednesday, but the conversations were really about much more than that. Have a listen for yourself:

Why Kevin Durant, Warriors' futures are so hard to forecast right now

Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke tells it how it is in her weekly mailbag, offering her take on an offseason that’s still multiple months away. In addition, she shares her thoughts on how DeMarcus Cousins’ return is impacting Jonas Jerebko’s playing time and Stephen Curry’s return to his hometown for NBA All-Star Weekend. » Read Full Story

