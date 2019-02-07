Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs put together a near offensive masterpiece in Wednesday’s win over the Spurs, the team’s 13th victory in the last 14 games. Next up is a road game in Phoenix on Friday, but that will come after a news-heavy day today with the NBA trade deadline coming up at noon, and then the first-ever televised NBA All-Star Draft is today at 4 p.m. on TNT. Should be an interesting day to say the least. Meanwhile, here are some notable headlines and social posts to stay up to date on the team.

Tommie Smith Recognized on Warriors Ground

A day after visiting a Warriors team practice, Tommie Smith, a 1968 Olympic gold medalist who raised his fist and stared downward on the podium during the playing of the national anthem, was recognized on-court during a break in the action of Wednesday’s Warriors-Spurs game. More than 50 years after his silent protest for human rights, he received a warm ovation from the fans in attendance as he was presented a Warriors jersey with the number 68.

An honor to have Tommie Smith, iconic track and field star who took an unforgettable stand at the 1968 Olympics, celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth with us tonight on #WarriorsGround. pic.twitter.com/0aXWexfl09 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2019

2019 NBA All-Star mock draft: Projected picks for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

The Warriors Insiders bring their fun back-and-forth banter to the All-Star Draft. Somehow, Kendall Jenner fits in to all of this. You have to read it for yourself and see if you agree with their picks. » Read Full Story

Jordan and Quinn are at it Again

Recently, we saw Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook see if their hoops skills translated to the salesfloor with Kia. Next up was an outing with United Airlines at the San Francisco International Airport. The duo had quite the experience, making announcements in the terminal for an outgoing flight and getting to work on the tarmac. Have a look below:

Soul Plane, yessir!



Take a look back at @1jordanbell and @qcook323’s field trip to the airport with our friends at @united pic.twitter.com/ETOg8KmH4q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 6, 2019

Google Cloud Signs First Pro Sports Team Deal With Warriors

Analytics has taken off in recent years in the world of professional sports, and now the Warriors will get a boost in that area with the help of Google Cloud. The partnership will include the Warriors collaborating with Google Cloud for analytics and machine learning on both the basketball and business side of the organization, as detailed in the Sports Business Journal. » Read Full Story

“It’s a perfect fit for us to be involved with Google and @GoogleCloud as we go forward.“



Changing the way we play the game pic.twitter.com/FdIASpTEyq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2019

Santa Cruz players envision themselves in Warriors’ new Chase Center

Earlier this week, the Sea Dubs made a trip to San Francisco to take a tour of Chase Center. The Warriors will play their first season there next year, and the current Sea Dubs got a behind-the-scenes look at the project that is coming along quite quickly. » Read Full Story

Wednesday, February 6: Warriors 141 – Spurs 102

Friday, February 8: Warriors at Suns