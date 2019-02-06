Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors' celebration of Black History Month continues with Olympian and activist Tommie Smith, as well as President Barack Obama. Here are some Warriors-related headlines to keep you up to date on the squad.

Champions unite: Tommie Smith pays the Warriors a visit

Gold medal Olympian Tommie Smith, known for his silent protest on the podium of the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, came to the Rakuten Performance Center as the Warriors continue to celebrate Black History Month. The NBA Champions had the opportunity to speak with Smith and learn from his own experience in spreading awareness of social issues. » Read Full Story

Obama, Curry headline 3-day event in Oakland

Along with singer John Legend, the former president and NBA MVP headline the first national My Brother’s Keeper Alliance convention, which aims to "bring together hundreds of young men of color" from Feb. 18-20 to discuss "reducing youth violence, growing impactful mentorship programs, and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color.” » Read Full Story

3-Point Contest participants announced, led by Dubs’ Stephen Curry

All-Star Weekend is just around the corner! This year’s 3-Point Contest will host several names the Bay Area are familiar with. Stephen Curry, who won in 2015, will enter the competition for the fifth time. His competition includes his brother Seth Curry and Oakland native Damian Lillard, both from the Portland Trailblazers. » Read Full Story

Summer with Curry gave Bay Area H.S. standout new approach

Ryan Murphy, a former Calabasas High player, probably was not expecting this when his trainer texted him "Come straight to the gym" before boarding his flight back to the Bay Area. » Read Full Story

Former Calabasas product Ryan Murphy (@Ryanmurphhoop) turned a summer with Steph Curry into multiple NCAA Division I offers after averaging more than 18ppg at a national juco.https://t.co/l98wyqQlf4 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 6, 2019

