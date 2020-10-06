What They Are Saying in The Dubble - Weekend Roundup

Juan Toscano-Anderson and Head Coach Steve Kerr took to the mic at Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, to speak with media on a wide range of topics including team progress and takeaways from minicamp.

Hear what the Dubs had to say over the weekend:

On what he’s learned from the Warriors coaching staff:

“It’s a luxury to be able to learn from all these great basketball minds. I mean starting from the very top, from Bob Myers and down…When I’m able to learn from these guys and learn from their experiences and so fourth, its just something I’ll never take for granted.”

On racial diversity in the league:

“I just want to continue to raise the bar. Not only for young Mexican kids but biracial kids like myself…I just want to be that standard, that image, for lack of a better word, that they could look up to and realize that they could also make it to the NBA.”

On Jordan Poole’s work ethic:

“He’s put in a lot of work. In the weight room, on the floor, he’s put in countless hours. Like I said, I want to commend him for that. I haven’t met too many people that work as hard as he does so he’s deserving of everything that he’s going to get moving forward…I’m excited for him and what’s to come for him.”

On his takeaways from minicamp:

“It’s given us a good look at our young guys so I think that’s the thing that stands out. Along with the fact that Kevon Looney is healthy and feeling great…He had a really consistent week and is doing excellent from a health standpoint so that’s great.”

On the future of the Dubs:

“The work is ahead of us, our young players have made great improvement, they’re working hard this summer. But we need to get everybody on the court together and have everybody healthy. And hopefully add a couple good players through the draft and free agency and see what we can build this coming season.”

On Jordan Poole’s work ethic:

“Jordan (Poole) has had a great minicamp, I agree with Juan (Toscano-Anderson). And Jordan has been here everyday, really, for the last few months. He’s been the most consistent presence in this building. He’s put the work in; in the training room, in the weight room and on the court with Chris DeMarco. He’s earned the confidence that he’s playing with.”