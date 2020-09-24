What They Are Saying in The Dubble - 9/24/20

The Warriors are back in the lab and putting up shots in the Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite. One of those ready to step back on the hardwood and get their reps in is center Kevon Looney. After a 2019-20 campaign in which he appeared in just 20 of the Dubs’ 65 games due to a combination of neuropathy and abdominal soreness, Looney says he is “doing great” and ready to test himself.

See what else the Dubs’ center had to say following Thursday’s practice below:

On his recovery from abdominal surgery in May:

“I had a lot of time to take my time on the rehab and I didn’t have to rush this as though we were playing, so I was able to be really detail-oriented about it and make sure I was feeling 100 percent before stepping on the court and before pushing myself… this camp is great for me so I have a chance to play (with) these guys, really test myself and see where I’m at.”

On what helped him through his injuries during the 2019-20 season:

“Just being in a good atmosphere like the Warriors. Just having the support of the coaches, the training staff and players made a tough time easier. Kinda got down on myself: signed that contract and wanted to come in and have a big year, but things didn’t go as planned. To get injured again, and then get injured again, was kinda frustrating… I got a lot of trust in our training staff and that they’re going to put me in a position to succeed. I was able to lean on my family, lean on my teammates, lean on fans. I always have my support.”

His feelings on current racial inequality and overcoming the obstacles:

“It’s been a tough time seeing what happened to James Blake. He’s not the first, and probably won’t be the last it’s sad to say. Growing up in Milwaukee, seemed like every couple of months or every couple of years something like this happens… Gotta try to persevere, gotta try to stay hopeful, try to encourage people to do the right thing, try to get them to protest peacefully, get them to go out there and vote.”