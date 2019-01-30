Draymond Green: Assisting in the Dubs’ Win Streak

During the Warriors’ current 11-game win streak, the team has seen several record-breaking performances and statistical highlights. Klay Thompson set an NBA record for most 3-point shots made before missing (10) against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit at least eight three-pointers in three-straight games against the New Orleans Pelicans (including seven treys in one quarter) and the Dubs put up the most points in the first quarter in the shot clock era (51) against the Denver Nuggets.

As amazing as these accomplishments are, there is someone that has been working in the background to help make these things happen: Draymond Green. Dubs fans are already used to Green’s ability to run the offense and distribute — he’s led the team with over seven assists per game the last three seasons — but the numbers he has put up in this current Warriors run have surpassed his past averages. As a result, Green is second among all non-guards in assists (7.3 apg) and 11th overall this season.

Draymond doing what Draymond does



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/iNxdSOWtse — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 25, 2019

In his last nine games, Green has dished out a whopping 82 assists, averaging more than nine per game. Oh, and there were two games in which he never saw the floor in the fourth quarter, playing just 23 minutes against the Lakers and 21 minutes against the Bulls.

In addition to the high assist total, Green has committed just 14 turnovers in those nine games. That means his assist-to-turnover ratio is 5.86, well above his career average of 2.32. Since Jan. 8, Green’s assist-to-turnover ratio leads all players who averaged at least four assists per game in that period.

Furthermore, Green’s assist ratio is 54.7. Translation: almost 55 percent of the possessions he is involved in have resulted in an assist at the end of the play. He leads the NBA in that category over this time span!

“What Draymond is doing is changing the game.”



Steve Kerr on the dishing on Dray’s decision-making on the court & how it’s helping the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/TmUquUaODh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2019

Yes, Golden State has had some incredible individual and team performances since the beginning of the calendar year, but a lot of it comes from unselfish play. Draymond Green has been at the center of that, setting his teammates up for success and big-time scoring opportunities.