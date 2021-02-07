Draymond Green Dishing Through the Dubs’ Road Trip

Stop us if you heard this one: Draymond Green finished the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks with 15 assists.

Dub Nation certainly has heard it. Twice this week, in fact. Green finished each of the squad’s matchups on the road against the Mavericks with 15 assists.

The three-time NBA Champion logged a full stat line in the Warriors’ victory on Thursday with 11 points and six rebounds to with his first 15-assist game on the road trip through Texas. Saturday’s performance proved to be even more well-rounded as Green finished with just two points, but added another six rebounds and 15 assists with six steals and four blocks on the defensive end.

Green’s last two games have not just been productive, but have in fact made history.

With his back-to-back 15-assist games, Green became the first starting center in NBA history to have 15-or-more assists in consecutive games. This was also the first time a Warrior has logged that many assists in back-to-back games since Tim Hardaway did it in 1995.

Draymond Green has tallied 15 assists in back-to-back games.



The last @warriors player to reach 15+ assists in consecutive games was Tim Hardaway (three straight in Feb. 1995). pic.twitter.com/WDqLSch5qz — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 7, 2021

Green’s line from Saturday was a unique one as well. He became just the second NBA player in the last 40 years to have 15 assists, six steals and three blocks in the same game, joining Jamaal Tinsley of the Indiana Pacers (Nov. 16, 2001) in the feat.

These games continues Green’s 2020-21 campaign in which he has averaged 4.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while acting as a key cog in the Warriors’ offense and defense.