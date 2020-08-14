Warriors of the NBA Draft Lottery

This offseason, the Warriors will be in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery to determine exactly which pick the team will have in the upcoming draft. It will mark the 22nd time the franchise will be a part of event’s inception in 1985.

Of the 21 prior lottery appearances, the Warriors have “moved up” in the lottery three times, most recently in 1995 when the Dubs yielded the top pick (Joe Smith) from their fifth pre-lottery slot. The Warriors have maintained their pre-lottery position 10 times and “dropped down” on eight occasions, most recently in 2010 when the Dubs fell from the fourth pre-lottery position and wound up with the sixth pick (Ekpe Udoh).

And the movement doesn’t necessarily stop after the Draft Lottery either. Once teams have their assigned draft spot following each year’s Draft Lottery, they have a number options in front of them, including keeping their slot or trading their draft pick(s) for any combination of players, other draft picks or even cash.

Two Warriors from the lottery era are enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. There are two current Dubs who were selected with lottery picks, and a total of three have won NBA Championships with the team.

Another five were members of the underdog “We Believe” Warriors who toppled a top-seeded Dallas Mavericks team in the 2007 NBA Playoffs. Two more lottery picks were on that 2006-07 squad to begin the season but were included in the trade package that brought Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, Šarūnas Jasikevičius and Josh Powell to the team for their playoff push.

Can you guess who these Warriors are?

Below is the cumulative list of draft selections made with lottery picks in Warriors history. Take a look back and see if you recognize any names:

WARRIORS LOTTERY PICKS Year Pre-Lottery Position Drafted Movement Selected 1985 1 (tied) 7 Dropped down 6 Chris Mullin 1986 4 3 Moved up 1 Chris Washburn 1988 3 5 Dropped down 2 Mitch Richmond 1990 9 11 Dropped down 2 Tyrone Hill 1993 7 3 Moved up 4 Anfernee Hardaway* 1995 5 1 Moved up 4 Joe Smith 1996 11 11 No movement Todd Fuller 1997 8 8 No movement Adonal Foyle 1998 4 5 Dropped down 1 Vince Carter** 1999 9 10 Dropped down 1 (Jason Terry)*** 2001 2 5 Dropped down 3 Jason Richardson 2002 1 (tied) 3 Dropped down 2 Mike Dunleavy 2003 11 11 No movement Mickael Pietrus 2004 11 11 No movement Andris Biedrins 2005 9 9 No movement Ike Diogu 2006 9 9 No movement Patrick O'Bryant 2008 14 14 No movement Anthony Randolph 2009 7 7 No movement Stephen Curry 2010 4 6 Dropped down 2 Ekpe Udoh 2011 11 11 No movement Klay Thompson 2012 7 7 No movement Harrison Barnes

* Traded for Chris Webber

**Traded for Antawn Jamison

***Traded the rights to Bimbo Coles and the 10th pick overall, in exchange for Mookie Blaylock and the 21st pick overall

