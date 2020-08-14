Warriors of the NBA Draft Lottery

A Look Back at the Dubs’ History in the Annual Summer Event
Posted: Aug 14, 2020

This offseason, the Warriors will be in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery to determine exactly which pick the team will have in the upcoming draft. It will mark the 22nd time the franchise will be a part of event’s inception in 1985.

Of the 21 prior lottery appearances, the Warriors have “moved up” in the lottery three times, most recently in 1995 when the Dubs yielded the top pick (Joe Smith) from their fifth pre-lottery slot. The Warriors have maintained their pre-lottery position 10 times and “dropped down” on eight occasions, most recently in 2010 when the Dubs fell from the fourth pre-lottery position and wound up with the sixth pick (Ekpe Udoh).

And the movement doesn’t necessarily stop after the Draft Lottery either. Once teams have their assigned draft spot following each year’s Draft Lottery, they have a number options in front of them, including keeping their slot or trading their draft pick(s) for any combination of players, other draft picks or even cash.

Two Warriors from the lottery era are enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. There are two current Dubs who were selected with lottery picks, and a total of three have won NBA Championships with the team.

Another five were members of the underdog “We Believe” Warriors who toppled a top-seeded Dallas Mavericks team in the 2007 NBA Playoffs. Two more lottery picks were on that 2006-07 squad to begin the season but were included in the trade package that brought Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, Šarūnas Jasikevičius and Josh Powell to the team for their playoff push.

Can you guess who these Warriors are?

Below is the cumulative list of draft selections made with lottery picks in Warriors history. Take a look back and see if you recognize any names:

WARRIORS LOTTERY PICKS

Year

Pre-Lottery Position

Drafted

Movement

Selected

1985

1 (tied)

7

Dropped down 6

Chris Mullin

1986

4

3

Moved up 1

Chris Washburn

1988

3

5

Dropped down 2

Mitch Richmond

1990

9

11

Dropped down 2

Tyrone Hill

1993

7

3

Moved up 4

Anfernee Hardaway*

1995

5

1

Moved up 4

Joe Smith

1996

11

11

No movement

Todd Fuller

1997

8

8

No movement

Adonal Foyle

1998

4

5

Dropped down 1

Vince Carter**

1999

9

10

Dropped down 1

(Jason Terry)***

2001

2

5

Dropped down 3

Jason Richardson

2002

1 (tied)

3

Dropped down 2

Mike Dunleavy

2003

11

11

No movement

Mickael Pietrus

2004

11

11

No movement

Andris Biedrins

2005

9

9

No movement

Ike Diogu

2006

9

9

No movement

Patrick O'Bryant

2008

14

14

No movement

Anthony Randolph

2009

7

7

No movement

Stephen Curry

2010

4

6

Dropped down 2

Ekpe Udoh

2011

11

11

No movement

Klay Thompson

2012

7

7

No movement

Harrison Barnes

* Traded for Chris Webber
**Traded for Antawn Jamison
***Traded the rights to Bimbo Coles and the 10th pick overall, in exchange for Mookie Blaylock and the 21st pick overall

Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!

Tags
Warriors, 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

Related Content

Warriors

2020 NBA Draft Lottery

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter