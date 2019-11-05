Did You Know?

(NBAE/Getty Images)
5 Notes from Eric Paschall’s Big Night on Warriors Ground
Eric Paschall had his teammates and all of Dub Nation on their collective feet as they watched the rookie forward drop 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, to go along with 13 rebounds in Monday’s 127-118 victory over the Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Here are five notable takeaways from Paschall’s big night, which fell on his 23rd birthday and also coincided with the Dubs’ first regular season win in their new home.
- Career Night in Young Career
On Monday night, Paschall set career-highs in scoring, rebounding, 3-pointers and free throws (8-for-8).
- The Case for Starting Paschall
Monday marked Paschall’s third start of the season, and in each of those games he has set a new career-high in scoring – 20 points on Wednesday vs. Phoenix, 25 points vs. Charlotte on Saturday and 34 against Portland on Monday. That’s a combined 79 points in those three games, and you’d have to go back more than seven years to find the last time a rookie had more points in his first three NBA starts. Look up Linsanity on YouTube, or take our word for it that former Warrior Jeremy Lin had 89 points over his first three starts with the Knicks in February of 2012.
- Top of the Class
Paschall’s 34 points is the highest single-game scoring output by an NBA rookie this season. Before Paschall’s big night, only Memphis guard Ja Morant had posted as many as 30 points in a game this season among first year players.
- Rarified Air
Before Paschall, the last NBA rookie to have at least 34 points and 13 rebounds in a game was Blake Griffin (47 points, 14 rebounds) on Jan. 17, 2011. And the last time a Warriors rookie achieved that feat was Chris Webber (36 points, 13 rebounds) on Jan. 4, 1994. Now would be a good time to remind you that Griffin and Webber were the first overall picks in their respective drafts (2009 and 1993), and Paschall was the 41st selection in this year’s draft.
- First 30-Point Game Since College
You have to go back nearly five years to when Paschall last scored 30 points in a game. The date was November 14, 2014 and Paschall was a freshman for Fordham in New York (he’d transfer to Villanova after his freshman season at Fordham). In his first collegiate game, he tallied 31 points in a 94-77 over the New York Institute of Technology.
