Cousins Spotlights Epilepsy Awareness

At Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins took to the hardwood for shoot-around wearing some special kicks. The custom purple shoes were specially created so Cousins could bring light to a cause near-and-dear to him: epilepsy awareness.

Via a prior press release, Cousins said, “a close friend of mine’s daughter was diagnosed with Epilepsy and battled seizures her first 2 years so this cause hits close to home. She ended up having brain surgery and has been seizure-free since. It really is an incredible story. Anything I can do to help promote Epilepsy awareness, I am with it.”

That girl whom Cousins talked about is Aria, and the namesake for the hashtag “#TeamAria” on the custom kicks. The duo were reunited Saturday as Cousins walked her into Oracle Arena and spent time talking with her family before the game.

Still seizure-free, Aria is now 4, going on 5 years old.

Cousins’ effort comes just a few days before Epilepsy Awareness Day on Tuesday, March 26th, also known as “Purple Day.” Besides wearing the shoes to bring awareness to the cause, Cousins is raising funds for the Nor Cal Epilepsy Foundation. The purple pair he wore on court Saturday are to be auctioned-off with the proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

The Nor Cal Epilepsy Foundation describes the condition as one that, “produces seizures which impact a variety of mental and physical functions... [it] is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States after migraines, strokes and Alzheimer’s disease.”

“Hopefully with my so-called celebrity, I can help open more people’s eyes to Epilepsy disorders,” said Cousins.