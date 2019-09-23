Damion Lee Ready for Second Run with Dubs

Seeking backcourt depth heading into the 2019-20 season, the Dubs turned to somebody who is already part of the family, and in more ways than one, when they re-signed Damion Lee.

Lee, brother-in-law of guard Stephen Curry, came to the Dubs last season on a two-way contract through which he played for both Golden State and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

While in the G League, Lee finished the 2018-19 season as Santa Cruz’s leader in points (20.3) and minutes played (31.5), while also posting 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Though his playing time at the NBA-level was sporadic, Lee made his minutes count: his per-36 minutes stats demonstrate an ability to contribute on both ends of the court for the team as he averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

Lee was able to score in bunches a few times throughout the season as well, twice hitting a career-high four three-pointers in a game. The first came March 2 in Philadelphia when he made 4-of-5 from deep for all 12 of his points in a down-to-the-wire victory. Just over a month later when the Dubs played the Pelicans on April 9, he matched a career-high 20 points while going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Damion Lee is up to a season-high 17 points



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Uo4EzMaqoF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2019

Last season was not Lee’s first stint in the NBA either: he initially entered the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks during 2017-2018 season where he averaged a solid 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 27 minutes per game over 15 games.

In his two years of NBA service, Lee has proven he can contribute at this level; and he will look to build on that performance as a combo guard with the Dubs in this upcoming season.