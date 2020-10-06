The Daily Dubble - 10/5/20

The squad hit the hardwood in the Dubble as they wrap up Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, this week.

“It’s been great,” Juan Toscano-Anderson simply stated when reflecting on the team’s time in the Dubble.

This minicamp was the first form of Warriors basketball in over six months, serving as an opportunity for the team to connect on and off the court. “The young guys are coming along. I’m just really happy to see how hard they’ve worked and to see that work pay off now that we’ve had a chance to get together and play,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with media.

Kerr continued to credit the work ethic of the younger players, including guard Jordan Poole, “He’s been the most consistent presence in this building. He’s put the work in; in the training room, in the weight room and on the court with Chris DeMarco. He’s earned the confidence that he’s playing with.”

Though the Dubble comes to a close, there were undoubtedly a number of highlights including Klay Thompson’s return to Chase Center.

More to come from Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, tomorrow.