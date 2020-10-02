The Daily Dubble - 10/1/20

Day Nine of Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, was the culmination of a week-plus of work as the Dubs took to the hardwood for a five-on-five scrimmage. This marked the first time the Warriors stepped on the main court at Chase Center since they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Mar. 10 prior to the NBA’s season being put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak 205 days ago.

“It was a good break from the routine we had developed over the last week,” said Head Coach Steve Kerr after the scrimmage.

"Just to play up on the main floor under the lights, I think the guys enjoyed it," Kerr added.

But prior to the main event of the day, the Dubs arrived Thursday morning to continue doing on-court work. Some of the squad was seen arriving to The Dubble rocking a new look: the WNBA orange hoodie.

Real ones know. Shout out to hoopers everywhere rockin' the #OrangeHoodie!



The Dubble || @NetSuite — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 1, 2020

Once off the team busses, it was straight back to work in the Warriors Practice Facility. The squad was showing off their speed, hops and shots leading up to the afternoon scrimmage.

Dub Nation also got to see more from Klay Thompson while at practice as the guard continues his rehab from a torn ACL suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Kerr has been pleased with what he has seen from Thompson while in The Dubble. “Everything has been positive. No setbacks… from a health standpoint, healing standpoint, the leg is strong and he’s doing great,” said the Head Coach.

more of this content you say?



The Dubble || @NetSuite — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 1, 2020

Kerr also provided a positive update on center Kevon Looney, saying that he “is healthy and moving really well.”

“That’s probably the best news of all out of camp,” he remarked.

The success of Looney’s rehab has not been a surprise to 23-year-old guard Ky Bowman though.

“I’ve seen ‘Loon’ been putting in work since Day One, before The Dubble even started, so probably three weeks prior to this,” said Bowman after practice. “Been able to see him here every day on the court getting his shots up.”

The Warriors are getting one step closer to being season-ready with each day, and they will continue to practice within the minicamp through Oct. 6. Keep posted to the Daily Dubble for updates and highlights through then.