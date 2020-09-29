The Daily Dubble - 9/28/20

The Dubs continued to put in work at Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, over the weekend, with the team ensuring to maximize their time together on the court.

On Monday, the sixth day of The Dubble, the squad held a scrimmage at Chase Center. “It was good,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with media, “We did some short burst scrimmages.”

Though not all players participated in today’s scrimmage, the presence of seasoned players Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins in the gym can not be understated.

“Me, being one of the guys with more years on the team than the guys at the camp right now, I’m just trying to be vocal,” Wiggins stated. “Be there for the guys and work hard. Lead by example and just build up the chemistry. We got a lot of young guys, first and second year guys…just building up the chemistry and let them know I’m here, Klay’s here and we’re going to work our butts off.”

With Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, continuing through October 6, Marquese Chriss shared the Dubble essentials that keep him occupied when he’s not on the court.

More to come from the Dubble in the days ahead.