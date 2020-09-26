The Daily Dubble - 9/25/20

The team returned to Chase Center for Day 3 of Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, but this time adding a few familiar faces. Klay Thompson joined the Warriors for practice at Chase Center, marking 470 days since the guard suffered an ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

As usual, Head Coach Steve Kerr said it best: “It’s great to see him, a sight for sore eyes.”

Kerr continued, “It’s great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room. Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement… He plays hard, and I think that makes everyone else want to play hard and get up to that level. Being able to be on the court with him, pass to him and set things up with him is just going to be good for everyone,” following Thompson’s first active day.

Marquese Chriss agreed on the sentiment stating, “It’s been pretty fun just being able to have everyone back here… a lot of the young guys have been here together, but having our vets come back in and get this work in has been pretty good for us… being able to build some chemistry and get some more fluidity going has been good.”

Thompson wasn't the only familiar face participating in camp for first time today, with Eric Paschall also joining the team in the Dubble.

Since the initiation of the Dubble, Kerr has established that this minicamp will be different than previous training camps in terms of practice schedules, workouts and connecting as a unit on and off the court. “Everything is just day-to-day,” he said.

This also includes monitoring player conditioning though sports performance analytics. “The guys are wearing the Catapult system under their jerseys so that we can track their conditioning, their heart rates…We’ve had it for a long time, we haven’t always used it where we’ve been in the season.”

When the Dubs aren’t on the court, the squad is still spending their time at Chase Center, with the 23-year-old Chriss sharing a number of entertainment amenities the players have access to including a golf simulator, pool table, ping pong and corn hole.

The Dubs are just getting warmed up as Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, continues through the weekend. Be ready for more coverage to come from the Dubble on Monday.