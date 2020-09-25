The Daily Dubble - 9/24/20

The squad was back at it inside of Chase Center for Day 2 of the Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite. After an active first day, the Dubs were right back at it on Thursday.

Let’s take a look at what went down inside The Dubble on the team’s second day of practice:

Once on the courts, the Dubs were back at work on the hardwood of the Warriors’ practice facility. As you can see, it’s all smiles from the squad as they get their shots up together.

And we do mean put up shots. The squad were splashing away on their corner threes, as demonstrated by Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Zach Norvell, Jr. and Jeremy Pargo.

The work works.



Though the minicamp serves as a way for the Warriors to get back to basketball, they are also using this time as a platform to address social issues. Following yesterday’s news in the Breonna Taylor shooting case, players continued to make the message of justice and empowerment heard from inside the Dubble.

After practice, Warriors center Kevon Looney told media the recent news gives the community more reason to take action: “Gotta try to persevere, gotta try to stay hopeful, try to encourage people to do the right thing, try to get them to protest peacefully, get them to go out there and vote.”

