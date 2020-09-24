The Daily Dubble - 9/23/20

Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, tipped off today at Chase Center. The voluntary minicamp will run through Tuesday, October 6, and will be the first time many members of the Golden State Warriors reunite on the court in over six months.

After going 15-50 during the 2019-20 season, the Warriors didn’t qualify to play in the NBA’s Bubble Campus in Orlando, where the remainder of the 2019-20 season is currently being played out. As a result, the Warriors and the seven other NBA teams that make up the “delete eight” are eligible to host these minicamps in an effort to put in productive work in a team setting.

Nicknamed “The Dubble” as a nod to the NBA’s “Bubble” and WNBA’s “Wubble”, this Warriors minicamp must follow comprehensive health and safety protocols, which includes daily COVID-19 testing, and a campus-like environment that allows participants to transport only between Chase Center and a San Francisco hotel on chartered team busses. During the minicamp, the team will have morning and afternoon/evening practices, potentially with two workouts on any given day.

Although access is limited in the controlled environment, we’ll use this space over the next two weeks to clue Dub Nation in on the inner-workings within the Dubble.

The Dubs arrived at Chase Center this morning for the first day of the Dubble. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green aren’t expected to participate in the minicamp due to family reasons, but the rest of the roster participated in Day 1 with the exception of Eric Paschall and Klay Thompson, who both need to complete their quarantine period before joining official team activities in the camp.

Let’s get this thing started



The Dubble, presented by @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/AIGKUSwVcZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 23, 2020

As they entered the Dubble, the Warriors had a chance to wave "hi" to the fans of Dub Nation.

Wave to the fans back home



The Dubble, presented by @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/AgqQiRMy56 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2020

Also entering the Dubble are five select members of the Dubs’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Jeremy Pargo and Zach Norvell, Jr. make their returns to Chase Center after being signed to 10-day contracts with the Warriors during the season, while NBA veteran Jonathan Simmons joins Roger Moute A Bidias and Ryan Taylor as other Sea Dubs working out with the parent club.

Sea Dubs in "The Dubble"



Best of luck to our Sea Dubs that will be joining @warriors in a voluntary minicamp at @ChaseCenter! #SeaDubs | @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/82E4zbQPss — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) September 21, 2020

In recent months, many of the team’s younger players have conducted individual skill work or played one-on-one with coaches at Chase Center, but Wednesday marked the first time they got to practice together as a team. Being that the team was last together over six months ago, Head Coach Steve Kerr said the team did some three-on-three and transition work, with plans to pick up the intensity of the practices and conduct five-on-five scrimmages later in camp.

“For our team, it was really a relief to be out on the floor playing basketball again together, competing, laughing, enjoying ourselves,” Kerr said. “The guys looked great. There was a lot of good energy. They had a lot of fun out there today.”

Warriors guard Jordan Poole agreed.

“It’s fun being able to see their faces, interact with the guys who have been home or who have been away,” said Poole, who wore a face mask with the word VOTE spelled out in big bold letters across the mouth. “Being able to at least come back and connect as a unit, it definitely is wholesome.”

feels good to be back



The Dubble, presented by @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/ZHSfzzvoY2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 23, 2020

At practice, Damion Lee wore a t-shirt demonstrating his support for Breonna Taylor with the words ‘Say Her Name’ printed on the back.

“It's a matter of humanity,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared shortly after hearing the news that no Louisville police officers were directly charged with Taylor’s death. “I know that I'm one of many people who really is invested in trying to help create some change, and there's so many people out there who care so much about this country and who are trying to help climb a hill that has proven to be very difficult to climb. But we've got to keep going.”

The 21-year-old Poole voiced similar concerns to those of Kerr: "It’s definitely unfair how we’re (of the Black community) being treated. We need to be heard and I know we won’t stop until something changes."

While the Warriors remain in the Dubble, health and safety will remain a priority, ensuring the program continues to benefit all participating players, coaches and other team staff. More to come from the Dubble in the days ahead.