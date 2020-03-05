Stephen Curry to Play on Thursday vs. Toronto

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is set to return to game action on Thursday when the Warriors host the Raptors. The Warriors guard said as much with a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Curry, who practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this week, suffered a broken left hand on October 30 after a drive to the basket resulted in Suns 6-foot-10, 260-pound center Aron Baynes falling onto Curry’s hand. Since then, Curry has undergone two surgeries and continues to deal with nerve damage in the hand.

“I’m getting used to what the new normal is,” Curry said following a workout on Feb. 22. “It definitely feels different than the right (hand) but you try to get to a point where when you’re actually playing basketball, you don’t think about it.”

Although the injury has forced Curry to miss four months of game action, he’s been fortunate not to have any setbacks while recovering from the injury. He has maintained his conditioning during his absence, even if it has come with some clear limitations over the last few months.

“I’ve done every rehab drill you can think of by yourself in a gym, trying to work on your conditioning. And skill work and all that kind of stuff, and that’s all fun and there’s a purpose to it. But there’s nothing like just playing basketball and competing and having fun out there the way I like to do.”

Fortunately for Dub Nation, they’ll get to see the three-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA All-Star back on the floor on Thursday. And for a team that has struggled to the worst record in the NBA this season, Curry’s return couldn’t come soon enough.