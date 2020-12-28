Stephen Curry Splashes 2,500 Career Three-Pointers

As the Warriors earned their first win of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, Stephen Curry etched his name in the history books with his first three pointer of the evening to become just the third player in NBA history to reach 2,500 career 3-pointers made.

Already third on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list, Curry joins Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) as the only players to reach 2,500 career threes. Curry reached that feat in 702 career games, faster than either of the two players who stand above him on the all-time list.

#SPLASH royalty.



Steph joins Ray Allen and Reggie Miller as the only players in NBA history to reach 2,500 career made threes. pic.twitter.com/IJuPGHrYXC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2020

Over the course of his career, Curry has shot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. The two-time MVP has tallied more than 200 total three-pointers in seven consecutive seasons and maintains the single-season record for 402 made threes (2015-16).

Curry reached an additional milestone in Sunday night’s matchup, with the three-time NBA Champion making all nine of his free throw attempts and extending his career-best free throw streak to a franchise-record 64-straight, eclipsing the mark previously held by Rick Barry who made 60 consecutive free throws in 1976.

With 2,504 triples to his name, Curry continues to make a splash in the NBA record books.