A Pop Quiz with Stephen Curry

In today’s NBA Instagram Live takeover, two-time MVP Stephen Curry tested the basketball knowledge of six NBA players through a series of pop quiz questions.

Curry’s NBA Live Trivia included current teammate Damion Lee, former teammates JaVale McGee (Lakers) and Kent Bazemore (Kings), his brother Seth Curry (Mavericks), Mo Bamba (Magic) and Patty Mills (Spurs).

Curry quizzed each guest individually, asking four questions with each question becoming increasingly more difficult. The questions included which franchise has won the most NBA championships, who’s the winningest coach in NBA history and much more. Along with testing their NBA IQ, Curry checked-in on his peers, asking how they have recently spent their time at home.

“I’m a basketball historian,” Seth Curry said, becoming the only guest to record a perfect 4-for-4 on the quizzed questions.

As usual, Stephen Curry had a lot of fun with the experience, sharing many laughs and uniting the NBA community during this uncertain time. Check out the Pop Quiz with Stephen Curry only available now through Saturday, April 4 at 12 p.m.