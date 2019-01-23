Curry Reunites with James Corden on Late Late Show

With the Dubs recently having an extended stay in Los Angeles to start a five-game road trip, Stephen Curry made a quick visit to James Corden on the Late, Late Show that aired Wednesday morning. During the appearance, Curry shared some laughs with the talk show host before taking aim at him in the most unusual shooting exercise.

Among the highlights of the show, Corden couldn’t help but bring up Curry’s dunk fail on Monday night against the Lakers. Before Curry could even address it, Corden thanked the two-time MVP for proving that he’s “actually a human being,” relating to the All-Star player’s misstep stating, “That. That’s my life. That’s me at school. That’s how I felt every single day,” Corden said.

You see what had happened was... https://t.co/i6oflFzl9I — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 23, 2019

Curry laughed, demonstrating that even a two-time MVP doesn’t take himself too seriously. But there were no slipping mishaps when it came to Corden turning into a human basketball hoop. Harnessed from above and acting as a moving target, Corden hung from the ceiling, as Curry took shots from the audience.

Curry completed the show’s shoot-around by making seven shots in 90 seconds, concluding his sequence with “I’ll take it.”

This isn’t the first time Curry has collaborated with Corden, as the two have joined forces in a previous Carpool Karaoke video series, where the duo adventured the Bay Area together while singing songs from Moana and Frozen.

For Curry and the Warriors, the show goes on as the Dubs continue their road trip on Thursday in Washington.