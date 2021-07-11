Stephen Curry Wins ESPY Award for 'Best NBA Player'

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has won the 2021 ESPY Award for Best NBA Player, as voted on by fans and announced this evening on ABC at the network’s annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly award show in New York.

The honor comes following a season in which the Warriors guard was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, having led the league in scoring with 32.0 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 91.6 percent from the line, adding 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.22 steals in 34.2 minutes over 63 games.

At 33 years old, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan averaged 28.7 points per game in 1997-98 at the age of 35. He was a finalist for the NBA’s 2020-21 Kia Most Valuable Player Award and named Western Conference Player of the Month in both April and May.

Curry, who passed Reggie Miller for second on the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers list in addition to becoming the Warriors franchise’s all-time leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, was unable to attend the ESPY Awards due to his participation in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.