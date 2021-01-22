Stephen Curry Splashes into Second on All-Time 3-Pointers List

It’s a sight Dub Nation has seen oh so many times. Curry comes around a center’s screen, ball in hand. Though double-teamed, he elects to penetrate to the bucket. But as he comes in, he dishes it off to teammate Draymond Green. But as he passes, Curry continues running to the corner, where Green immediately passes it back to find Curry, who had made his way to the corner. Though contested, he takes the jumper. As he falls to the ground, he watches the ball go up and through the hoop. Splash!

Curry’s shot with 10:59 left in the third quarter of Saturday’s game in Utah officially moved him into second place on the all-time made 3-pointers list, passing Reggie Miller (2,560) in the process. He now sits behind just Ray Allen (2,973) for the NBA’s career splash crown.

Stephen Curry accomplished this feat in 715 career games played. In the cases of Miller and Allen, their career marks were reached in 1,389 and 1,300 games respectively. That amounts to 3.6 three-pointers made per game for Curry, 1.8 for Miller and 2.3 for Allen.

Curry is just 32 years old, and turning 33 in March. Miller and Allen played until they were each 39 and 38 years old, respectively. This means if Curry continues to play until a similar age, and doesn’t miss any significant amount of time, then he is on track to become the first and only player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career made 3-pointers.

"There's just no words!"@StephenCurry30 left Reggie Miller speechless.pic.twitter.com/zvCvgjJdha — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2021

And those figures are only for the regular season. Curry also holds the all-time record for splashes in the postseason with 470, having passed Allen (385) in that category back on Apr. 13, 2019. Rounding out the top four in that list are familiar names to Dub Nation: four-time MVP LeBron James (414) and Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson (374).

The career numbers for Curry are staggering for the two-time and first ever unanimous MVP of the NBA, but his accomplishments go beyond what he has done across his 12-year career as the Warriors’ point guard has amassed other NBA records as well. A few of note include:

Most seasons as the three-point field goals leader, having done it five times through his career, and five consecutive seasons no less from 2012-13 season through the 2016-17 campaign; Miller and Allen both held the record previously at three times each.



He tied (12 treys made, Feb. 27, 2016) and later broke the record for three-point shots made in a game (13 made, Nov. 7, 2016). His record stood for nearly two years until that was broken by his backcourt-mate in Thompson who made 14 on Oct. 29, 2018, at Chicago, in the #Headband Klay game.



To date, Curry is the only player in NBA history to cross the 400 3-pointer threshold for a season, splashing an NBA record 402 treys during his unanimous MVP season of 2015-16.

It has been a fun, splash-filled career thus far for Curry, and his career is far from over.