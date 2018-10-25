Reflections on Stephen Curry's 51-Point Performance

It’s probably a safe assumption that pretty much all of Dub Nation woke up a bit fatigued this morning after watching endless highlights of Stephen Curry’s 51-point performance all night long. The two-time MVP knocked down 11 treys, some of them from way beyond the arc, and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line in Wednesday's win over the Wizards. In the process of all that, he achieved some feats that few others have.

Last night was pretty special. Glad we got to share it with #DubNation on #WarriorsGround. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/TrAYclGL7A — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

Curry and Kevin Durant (30) combined for 81 points. The last time an NBA team had one player score at least 50 and another with at least 30 was the Cavs in San Antonio on March 12, 2015 (Kyrie Irving 51; LeBron James 31). The last Warriors duo to accomplish the feat was Wilt Chamberlain (61) and Paul Arizin (31) in February 22, 1962, when the Philadelphia Warriors played at the St. Louis Hawks.



Curry, Durant and Thompson (19) combined for 100 points. The last trio to score 100 or more points in a game was the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (61), Pau Gasol (31) and Trevor Ariza (13) at New York on Feb. 2, 2009.



Curry’s 51 points were three shy of his career-high, set at Madison Square Garden, site of the Dubs’ next game, on February 27, 2013. This marked Curry’s sixth career 50-point game, and it tied his career-high in single-game scoring at Oracle Arena.



Curry became the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on 24 or fewer shot attempts.



During a stretch that lasted just over three minutes in the first quarter, Curry scored 18 consecutive Warriors points, becoming the first Dub to do so since Thompson scored 19 straight against Phoenix on April 8 of this year.



Curry had 31 points in the first half and 19 points in the second half.



He now has scored at least 30 points in a half nine times. Among active players, only James (18) and James Harden (14) have crossed the 30-point threshold in individual halves more often.



Early in his 3-point barrage, Curry passed Jamal Crawford (2,154) for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list. Curry now has 2,162 career 3-pointers, 811 3-pointers behind Ray Allen (2,973) for the all-time record. For reference, Allen played in 1,300 career regular season games, and after Wednesday’s game, Curry is at 630.



This was Curry’s 10th career game of at least 10 3-pointers. Only two other players in league history have three such games, fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson and J.R. Smith. No other player in league history have more than one such game.



Curry played a total of 31 minutes and 35 seconds in the win, sitting out the entire fourth quarter. That means that he averaged 1.62 points per minute. Through the first week-plus of the season, Curry leads the league with 0.99 points per game. For reference, James Harden, who led the NBA in scoring last season (30.4 ppg), averaged 0.86 points per minute.

Not that you needed a reminder, but Wednesday night on Warriors Ground was pretty special. And perhaps what’s even more exciting is what might come next.