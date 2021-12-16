30 Fun Facts on Stephen Curry's 3-Point Shooting
Splash Brother's Status as the NBA’s All-Time Leader in Threes is Just the Beginning
Stephen Curry made his 2,974th career 3-pointer and became the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the record.
As Curry adds to his NBA record 3-point total, here are some fun facts about his perimeter shooting.
All stats are current through NBA games played on Dec. 15, 2021
- Stephen Curry’s career 3-point percentage is 43.1 percent, which is the seventh best all-time and is higher than the next 166 players on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list.
- Stephen Curry has four of the five highest single season 3-point totals in NBA history, including a record 402 treys during his unanimous MVP (2015-16) season.
- Stephen Curry also has four of the five highest single postseason 3-point totals in NBA history. Curry’s 98 3-pointers during the 2015 postseason is tied for the most ever in a postseason with Klay Thompson (98, 2016).
- Stephen Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in postseason 3-pointers (470). Next on that list is LeBron James (432), Ray Allen (385) and Klay Thompson (374).
- Stephen Curry is also has the most career 3-pointers made in the NBA Finals (121).
- Stephen Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in average 3-pointers per game in both the regular season (3.8) and playoffs (4.2).
- Stephen Curry is the only NBA player to average over five made 3-pointers per game for an entire season. This season, Curry is averaging a career-best 5.4 made threes, which would be his fourth career season averaging at least five treys.
- Stephen Curry has the two longest 3-point streaks in NBA history, making at least one 3-pointer in 157 straight games from Nov. 13, 2014, through Nov. 3, 2016; and a current streak of 152 games that began on Dec. 1, 2018.
- Draymond Green has assisted more Curry 3-pointers (480) than anybody else. The next highest assist totals on Curry 3-pointers belong to Andre Iguodala (169, Kevin Durant (153) and Klay Thompson (129), Monta Ellis (83) and David Lee (83).
- Stephen Curry has more than four times as many games with at least 10 made 3-pointers (22) than anybody else in NBA history. Klay Thompson has had five such games, the second most in NBA history.
- Stephen Curry has six times as many games with at least 11 3-pointers (12) than anybody else in NBA history. Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard each have two such games, the second most in NBA history.
- Career 3-Pointers at Home: 1,529
- Career 3-Pointers On The Road: 1,448
- Most 3-Pointers in a game (regular season): 13 (vs. NOP, 11/7/16)
- Most 3-Pointers in a postseason game: 9 (twice: 6/3/18 vs. CLE (Finals G2); 5/14/19 vs. POR (WCF G1))
- Most Attempted 3-Pointers in a game (regular season): 22 (vs. MEM, 5/16/21)
- Most Attempted 3-Pointers in a postseason game: 18 (at NOP, 4/23/15)
- Most 3-Pointers in a quarter (regular season): 7 (twice: 2/3/16 at WAS (1Q); 1/16/19 vs. NOP (3Q))
- Most 3-Pointers in a quarter in a postseason game: 5 (five times; last: 6/3/18 vs. CLE)
- Most Career 3-Pointers vs. a Single Opponent: 170 vs. Clippers
- Fewest Career 3-Pointers vs. a Single Opponent: 51 vs. Bucks
- Highest Average Made 3-Pointers vs. a Single Opponent: 4.76 vs. Knicks
- Lowest Average Made 3-Pointers vs. a Single Opponent: 2.83 vs. Bucks
- Highest Average 3-Point Attempts vs. a Single Opponent: 10.05 vs. Knicks
- Lowest Average 3-Point Attempts vs. a Single Opponent: 7.16 vs. Pistons
- Highest 3-Point Percentage vs. a Single Opponent: 49.1 percent vs. Cavaliers
- Lowest 3-Point Percentage vs. a Single Opponent: 34.9 percent vs. Lakers
- Stephen Curry has made more 3-pointers on Wednesdays (518) than on any other day of the week, but his 4.37 made 3-pointers on Thursdays is his highest daily average.
- Stephen Curry did not make a 3-pointer in his first NBA game, one of 39 regular season games in his career that he did not make a three. He’s made at least one three in his other 750 career games.
- Stephen Curry is the all-time leading 3-point shooter against against 12 Western Conference opponents, and is currently within one and four made threes of becoming the all-time leader against the Spurs and Lakers, respectively. Should he overtake James Harden for those two opponents and maintain his status against the other teams in the West, he would be the NBA's all-time 3-point leader against all of the Warriors' Western Conference opponents. Reggie Miller is the all-time leader in 3-pointers against eight Eastern Conference teams, Ray Allen is the leader against five and Kyle Korver is the leader against two.
