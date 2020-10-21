A Conversation with Stephen Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci

In his latest video series, State of Inspiration, Curry spotlights Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to discuss COVID-19 facts and the ways is which our nation can effectively come together to work towards a brighter future for all.

In the educational conversation, Dr. Fauci outlined important facts surrounding the virus and precautionary public health measures we can all take to slow the spread. Fauci also reflected on his early basketball years and shared the ways in which sports has influenced his outlook on life and his professional career.

“You’ve got to be able to keep your game up,” Fauci stated, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and tenacity, “It’s the fourth quarter and you have six minutes left and you’re eight points down; you gotta do it. That’s not a good place to be in but if you get your game up, you can pull it through.”

The duo discussed a number of topical subjects including a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the infamous first pitch at the Yankees-Nationals game, and much more.

Curry continues to lead off the court, prioritizing educational conversations and promoting unity during this unprecedented time. Curry’s State of Inspiration series will feature a new guest each episode, including conversations with thought-leaders Bill Gates and Stacy Abrams.