Chalk Talk with Stephen Curry

Following Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers game, Stephen Curry joined season ticket members on the Chase Center court for an exclusive postgame Chalk Talk. The discussion, moderated by Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald ,touched on the current “state of Steph”, the importance of maintaining culture and what he anticipates for the Dubs in the foreseeable future.

“I’m ready for that fight and that climb back to the mountaintop and I got some great guys I get to do it with. We’re obviously keeping the big picture in mind about how to maintain our culture as we build this year to set ourselves up for success next year,” Curry stated.

Curry credited the passion and support of Dub Nation for encouraging the team to chase championships and overcome trying times. “There’s no place I’d rather play, honestly, it’s been an amazing journey,” he shared.

The three-time champion continued the discussion by answering fan questions including his favorite nickname (Baby Face Assassin), favorite movies (Wedding Crashers and The Count of Monte Cristo) and the most memorable shot of his career (game winner vs OKC on 2/27/16).

The event ended on a high-note, with one special season ticket member receiving a pair of Curry-signed kicks.

“Big picture, we’re right where we want to be,” Curry concluded as Saturday’s event came to a close in which his statements were met with a roaring applause from Dub Nation.