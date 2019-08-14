Catching-up with the Dubs Over Summer

Ever wonder what squad gets up to during the offseason? Well if you guessed “resting” or “sleeping,” you would be wrong.

The Warriors have been out-and-about this summer, staying engaged in a whole variety of ways, from being active in their community to having a little fun, and even… yes, playing basketball.

Catch-up with the Dubs and take a peek at what some of them have been up to.

Offseason Klay

Nothing will stop Klay from being Klay, even a long rehab from his knee injury suffered during the NBA Finals. He started his summer by not only signing a new contract with the Dubs, but he did it the best way he knew how: accompanied by his trusted sidekick, Rocco.

The fun with Rocco has not stopped there. Klay’s “loyal steed’ has been by his side as Thompson continues to build-up his strength and prepare for next season’s comeback.

Klay Thompson doing some rehab on that torn left ACL with “loyal steed” Rocco by his side pic.twitter.com/LrlrNAsvPP — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 18, 2019

But while Thompson has been working hard through his rehab, he’s had some spare time to practice another skill of his: playing Call of Duty. Being a long-time fan of the game, he was invited to an event for its latest release — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In addition to touting his own skills compared to the rest of the gamers on the Dubs, he said when it comes to Call of Duty, he is better than just good: “I’m semi-pro… I could just transition into eSports player when I'm done playing basketball.”

Willie Cauley-Stein: the Splash Uncle

Cauley-Stein has been active through the summer: besides routinely posting his workouts on Twitter and enjoying his newest hobby in fishing — which he said almost cost him his chance with the Warriors — Cauley-Stein has had some fun with Dub Nation. He recently took to Reddit for an AMA (“ask me anything”) where he discussed a wide array of topics form art to video games with fans. When asked if he would be shooting threes next season, he replied with “I’m a Splash Uncle!” Clearly, Cauley-Stein has been working at joining the Splash Family:

Larry the Splash Uncle says get your reps in today: 500 3’s. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/MSOMD44lcw — Willie Trill Cauley-Stein (@THEwillieCS15) August 7, 2019

Dray balling in the Bahamas

Thompson was not the only Dub to rejoin the team for years to come: Draymond Green also signed a new extension this summer to stay with the Warriors. Now ready to open Chase Center with the squad in a few short weeks, how would Green celebrate?

Answer: by playing basketball, of course. While on vacation in the Bahamas, Green and few friends from the NBA, including former Dub DeMarcus Cousins, joined locals in a pickup game that will undoubtedly be unforgettable for the locals.

Steph is out and about

Stephen Curry seemingly does not have an offseason. The Dubs’ six-time All-Star has been everywhere from Lake Tahoe to Asia, from in the gym and out into the community.

In what has become an annual tradition for Curry, he participated in the American Century Championship golf tournament. He may not have won the golf tournament, but he at least won his annual bet against his father Dell.

A bet’s a bet. @StephenCurry30 prevails over Dell pic.twitter.com/ob1OJc78r8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2019

The fun did not stop there: Stephen and wife Ayesha launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation; established to work to end childhood hunger, ensure students have access to a quality education, and provide safe places for all children to play and be active. Though their launch event was a day filed with activities for children, Stephen found a way to be a part of the fun too:

His efforts to make a positive impact have continued in other ways too. Once again, Curry hosted the Stephen Curry Select Camp, which invites the top female and male high school ballers to show them what it takes to become the best. He continued holding camps even in Asia, yet even while abroad, Curry was keeping tabs on things in the Bay Area. One tweet caught his eye, and a request for action from a fan led to a court revitalization in Oakland.

Today @StephenCurry30 & @NimFromThaEast unveiled the new Concordia Park court in Oakland.



Stephen also gifted Rod his own custom pair of Curry 6s with graphics from the new court, painted by @DezCustomz, as a nod for “throwing an assist” to the community. pic.twitter.com/1PaIp6GyoD — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 7, 2019

D’Angleo Russell at work already

Speaking of Curry, he joined forces with new Dub D’Angelo Russell as they started working out and getting ready for the upcoming season. The duo will be the starting tandem in the backcourt come the beginning of the season, but they are getting a jump on things now.

Steve Kerr joins Team USA

After Mike Krzyzewski retired as head coach of the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team, the duties were given to log-time NBA coach Gregg Popovich. Among his first calls to the join alongside him as an assistant coach was Steve Kerr. Kerr and the rest of Team USA are currently training and will begin pool play for the FIBA World Cup beginning September 1.

Jordan Poole starting a family in Bay Area

Jordan Poole, the Dubs’ first round selection from the 2019 NBA Draft, has been preparing for life in the Bay Area and decided to do so by starting a family… a fur-family, that is. Poole has not been shy about his love for cats, and that was evidence once again when he adopted a Kai and Kota from San Francisco Animal Care & Control.

Eric Paschall making new friends

The Dubs rookie was forced to sit-out the last few games of Summer League due to an injury, but he made-up for it by getting some run in the gym this summer. One of those practices was not just against anybody though: he joined J. Cole, Paschall’s “favorite rapper” and past-participant in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

As you can see, Dub Nation, the squad is having themselves a good summer as they prepare for the opening of Chase Center and a new era with the team.