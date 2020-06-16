Breaking Down the Dubs’ Record-Breaking 73-Win Season

The 2015-16 Warriors etched their placed in history when, with a 125-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on April 13, 2016, they captured their 73rd win of the season. The 73-9 record broke the NBA’s single-season wins record previously held by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10).

Though the feat set new heights for future teams to reach, the Dubs accomplished more than just one season-long record. Through the 2015-16 season, the team broke a variety of NBA team records, individual player records, and franchise records all while accomplishing a number of NBA “firsts.”

Take a look at some of the notable numbers, facts and stats from the Warriors 73-win season:

24: The Warriors started the season 24-0, marking the best record to begin a season in American professional sports — ANY SPORT — history.

28: The start continued extended the Warriors’ regular season win streak to 28 games dating back to the previous season, the second longest win streak in league annals.

54: The Warriors set an NBA record with 54-straight regular-season home wins from Jan. 31, 2015 to Mar. 29, 2016 (36-straight to begin the 2015-16 season, 18-straight to end the previous campaign).

34: The Dubs set an NBA record for single-season road wins with 34 victories away from home, also topping the previous mark of 33 set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

.913: The 2015-16 Warriors had a .913 (21-2) winning percentage against the NBA’s top 10 teams. Per Elias Sports Bureau, that is the best single-season mark against top 10 teams in NBA history.

4: The Warriors led the league in four major team statistical categories in 2015- 16, including points per game (114.9), field goal percentage (.487), three-point percentage (.416) and offensive rating (112.5), which measures the number of points scored per 100 possessions.

2,373: The Dubs dished out a then-franchise-record 2,373 assists (28.9 per game), the 13th most single-season assists in NBA history and more than 100 more than any previous season in club annals. The team went on to top that number the subsequent three seasons.

0: The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to play an entire season while suffering zero back-to-back losses, in addition to becoming the first team in NBA history to play an entire season without losing to the same team twice.

16: After winning all three of their games in October, the Warriors swept the November slate with a 16-0 record, their first undefeated full calendar month in franchise history.

77: Stephen Curry successfully splashed 77 three-pointers through the month of November, breaking his own record for most three-pointers made in a single month.

27: Klay Thompson won the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, tying Curry’s then-event record score of 27 in the final round.

3-1: In the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors became the 10th team in NBA history to win a playoff series after trailing 3-1 (out of 233 teams to face that scenario), doing so for the first time in franchise history.

88: With a victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on 6/10 at Cleveland, the Warriors earned their 88th win (regular-season and postseason combined), setting an NBA record for most combined wins in a single season.

61: Curry was an unanimous selection for the the 2015-16 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award, becoming the first player in the 61-year history of the award to garner all first-place votes.

50-40-90: Curry became the seventh player to enter the 50–40–90 club (he shot 50% for field goals, 45% for three-pointers and 91% for free throws during the entire regular-season.)

402: Curry set the NBA record for most threes in a single season with 402, surpassing his mark of 286 set the previous season by well over 100 threes.

152: At the conclusion of the regular-season, Curry had hit a three in 152-straight regular-season games, breaking Kyle Korver’s NBA record for the longest regular-season three-point streak in NBA history. Curry would continue that streak through the first five games of the following season, extending it to 157 games before coming to an end on Nov. 4, 2016 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

32: Curry finished the 2016 NBA Playoffs as the record holder for most threes made in The Finals and most threes made in any playoff series, hitting an NBA-best 32 threes in the Western Conference Finals and matching that mark in The Finals.

17: With 17 points in the overtime period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on 5/9 at Portland, Curry not only topped Clyde Drexler’s playoff overtime record of 13 points but also broke the regular-season OT scoring mark of 16 set by Gilbert Arenas, giving him the most points in any overtime frame in league history.

13: With 13 triple-doubles, Draymond Green passed Tom Gola (nine in 1959-60) for most triple-doubles in a single season by a Warrior.

98: Klay Thompson finished the 2016 playoffs with 98 three-pointers (98-of-232 3FG), tying Stephen Curry’s record for most threes made in a single postseason set in 2015. The Splash Brothers still hold the record to this day.

11: Thompson connected on an NBA postseason record 11 three-pointers (11-of-18 3FG) in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on 5/28 at Oklahoma City, surpassing the record of nine three-pointers held by Ray Allen, Vince Carter, Rex Chapman and Jason Terry.

7: Thompson became the first player in NBA history to hit seven threes in consecutive playoff games, doing so in three-straight (4/24 - 5/1). He hit 21-of-36 from three over that stretch, the most threes over a three-game period in NBA postseason history.

Watch as the Warriors accomplish each of these feats when select games are re-aired in the upcoming series Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, streaming on the Warriors Facebook Page.