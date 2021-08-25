Breaking Down the 2021-22 Schedule

The Warriors will tip-off the 2021-22 season on the road with an Opening Night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19 (7 p.m., TNT). The 2021-22 NBA schedule will see teams going back to their normal 82-game regular season, and after opening on the road, the Dubs will play nine of their next 11 games at home. The Warriors will conclude the season, however, with eight of their last 11 games on the road.

As the squad prepares for the upcoming season, here are a few observations and notes on the Warriors’ 2021-22 slate:

Golden State will make 29 national TV appearances in 2021-22, the seventh-consecutive season the team will be featured in 25-or-more national TV games (TNT – 12, ESPN – 11 and ABC – 6). In addition, the Warriors will make 12 appearances on NBA TV and five on ESPN Radio.



The Warriors are opening on the road for the second consecutive season after opening the 2020-21 season at the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Warriors began on the road in two-straight seasons was 1994-95 (at the San Antonio Spurs) and 1995-96 (at the Houston Rockets). Golden State opened away from home in seven-straight seasons from 1989-1996.



Golden State opens its home schedule versus the Los Angeles Clippers on October 21. The Warriors have opened at home versus Clippers in two of the last three seasons (2019-20). The 21st marks the Warriors earliest home opening date since the 2017-18 season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 16, a 108-100 victory.



The Warriors have recorded 377 consecutive sellouts, in both the regular season and playoffs.



All weekday home games during the 2021-22 regular season will tip-off at 7 p.m. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., except for the nationally televised 4:30 p.m. tip-off on Sunday, February 27 vs. the Dallas Mavericks.



The Warriors’ longest homestand is an eight-game stretch from October 28-November 12, matching the longest homestand in franchise history. Golden State played eight-straight home games from January 24-February 9, 2011, going 4-4 on the homestand.



The Warriors and the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns will matchup on Christmas Day, Golden State’s ninth-consecutive appearance on the holiday and 11th Christmas game in the last 12 years.



The Warriors will play a road game on New Year’s Day for the first time since 2011 at Miami, a 114-107 loss. The Warriors are 4-16 all-time on New Year’s Day.



The Warriors first three games of the regular season are against the other California teams. Beginning at the Los Angeles Lakers (10/19), versus the Los Angeles Clippers (10/21) and at the Sacramento Kings (10/24).



The team will have two five-game road-trips during the 2021-22 season, December 11-18 and March 22-March 28. The Warriors had just one five-game road trip during the 2020-21 season and were scheduled to have two during the 2019-20 season.



The Warriors will play two games against all Eastern Conference teams and four games against all Western Conference foes with the exception of four teams that they’ll meet only three times: Houston (two at home, one away), New Orleans Pelicans (one at home, two away), Oklahoma City (one at home, two away) and Portland Trail Blazers (two at home, one away).



Throughout the course of the season, the Warriors will travel an estimated total distance of 50,000 miles.



Golden State is scheduled to play 14 back-to-back sets, marking the second-straight season with at least 14 back-to-backs (15 in 2021-22). Of the 14 back-to-back seats, three are home-home matchups on November 7-8, December 3-4 and January 20-21.



The Warriors will open season with nine of its first 12 games at home and will close out the season with eight of 11 games on the road.



Games by day of the week: Monday – 10, Tuesday – 13, Wednesday – 10, Thursday – 15, Friday – 9, Saturday – 12, Sunday – 13.



Games by month: October – 6, November – 15, December – 14, January – 17, February – 10, March – 15, April – 5.



Follow @WarriorsPR on Twitter throughout the 2021-22 season for comprehensive statistics, injury updates, news and notes. For a link to the full Golden State Warriors 2021-22 schedule, click here.