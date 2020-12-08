Breaking Down the 2020-21 Schedule

The Warriors will tip-off the 2020-21 season with a four-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on December 22. The 2020-21 NBA schedule will see teams play all 14 opponents within their conference three times and each of the 15 opponents outside of their conference twice, for a total of 72 games. The first 37 games of the Warriors’ 2020-21 regular season schedule was announced on Friday, and the remainder will be released at a later date.

As the squad prepares for the upcoming season, here are a few observations and notes on the Warriors’ 2020-21 slate:

Golden State will make 14 national TV appearances in its first 37 games, with games scheduled on ABC (3), TNT (5) and ESPN (6). In addition, the Warriors will have six games air on NBA TV.



The Warriors open the season on the road for just the third time in 19 years (2012-13 & 2014-15) at Brooklyn on Dec. 22. Golden State will begin the season with a four-game road trip for the first time since 1997-98 & will start in the Eastern time zone for the first time since 1975-76 (at Cleveland).



The December 22 start date will be the third-latest season start for the Warriors, behind only the 2011-12 (Dec. 25 vs. the Clippers) and 1998-99 (Feb. 6 vs. Houston) campaigns.



Golden State will make its eighth-straight Christmas Day appearance with a game at Milwaukee, marking the 10th time in the last 11 years that the Warriors will play on December 25. The Warriors are 13-16 (.429) all-time on Christmas following last year’s 116-104 home win over the Rockets. It will mark the first Christmas Day game in Milwaukee since 1968, when former Warrior Guy Rodgers led the inaugural Bucks with 24 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.



The Warriors’ home opener will take place on New Year’s Day vs. Portland, tipping off a seven-game homestand to begin the calendar year. It marks the first New Year’s Day game for Golden State since a 2011 contest at Miami. The Warriors will host a New Year's Day game for the first time since 1982, a 125-93 win over the Kansas City Kings that marked the 499th career coaching victory for Al Attles (he earned his 500th career win the next night against Dallas).



The Warriors will play in their 20th Martin Luther King Jr. Day game in the last 21 years (the exception was 2012) when they travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers. The Warriors are 18-10 (.6643) all-time on MLK Jr. Day since the holiday was first observed in 1986.



The Warriors have seven back-to-back sets in the first half of the season, including a home-home back-to-back on Jan. 3-4.



Tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the first half of the season will be 7 p.m., with the exception of 7:30 p.m. tip-off times for the New Year’s Day home opener against Portland and a matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, January 12. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m.



The 2020-21 NBA schedule will see teams play all 14 opponents within their conference three times, and each of the 15 opponents outside of their conference twice, for a total of 72 games. Within the Pacific Division, the Warriors will play the Clippers and Sacramento Kings twice at home, while facing the Lakers and Phoenix Suns twice on the road.



Games by day of the week: Monday – 5, Tuesday – 6, Wednesday – 6, Thursday – 5, Friday – 6, Saturday – 5, Sunday – 4.



Games by month: December – 4, January – 17, February – 15, March – 1.



Follow @WarriorsPR on Twitter throughout the 2020-21 season for comprehensive statistics, injury updates, news and notes. For a link to the full Golden State Warriors 2020-21 schedule, click here.