Breaking Down the 2018-19 Schedule

The Dubs’ back-to-back title defense officially tips off on October 16. And with a new season a little more than two months away, here are a few observations and notes on the Warriors’ 2018-19 slate:

Golden State will make 28 national TV appearances in 2018-19, with games scheduled on ABC (6), ESPN (10) and TNT (12)… In addition, the Warriors will have 10 games broadcast on ESPN Radio.

The Warriors are opening the season at home for the 15th time in the last 17 years (with the exceptions being 2012-13 and 2014-15)… Golden State holds a record of 31-41 all-time in season openers and has won four of its last six… The Warriors are 17-21 all-time when tipping off their season at home.

Golden State will open against the Oklahoma City franchise for the first time since 1983, when the Warriors tipped off their campaign with a 110-109 win at the then Seattle SuperSonics… The last time the Warriors hosted the Thunder franchise to open a season was on October 13, 1967, a 144-116 victory for the Warriors.

The Warriors own an all-time record of 4-1 in home openers following a championship season, most recently falling to the Houston Rockets 122-121 to open the 2017-18 campaign.

The team’s regular season schedule will start on October 16, one day earlier than last season and the team’s earliest start since 1980 (October 10, a 121-101 loss at Phoenix)… Golden State plays nine games in the month of October, marking the most contests played in that month since the 1980-81 season (11).

Golden State will make its sixth-straight Christmas Day appearance, marking the eighth time in the last nine years that the Warriors will play on December 25… The Warriors are 12-15 (.444) all-time on Christmas, including a 99-92 win over the Cavaliers last season… The 2018-19 season marks the first time the Warriors have faced the Lakers on Christmas since 1954 (a 99-91 loss at Minneapolis by the then Philadelphia Warriors) and the first time since both franchises moved to California (now Oakland and Los Angeles respectively).

The Warriors are playing their 18th Martin Luther King Jr. Day game in the last 19 years (the exception was 2012)… The Warriors are 17-9 (.654) all-time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since the holiday was first observed in 1986, including a 118-108 win at Cleveland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2018… Golden State has won its last four games played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day dating back to 2015.

Golden State plays on Halloween this season (October 31 vs. New Orleans) for the first time since 2015 (a 122-114 victory at New Orleans)… This marks the Warriors first home contest played on Halloween since 2000 (a 96-94 win over Phoenix).

The Warriors have 13 back-to-back sets in 2018-19 (down from 14 last season), marking the fewest back-to-back sets the Warriors have played since the NBA went to an 82 game regular season schedule… Of the Warriors’ 13 back-to-backs, three are home/home back-to-backs, one is home/away, five are away/away and four are away/home… Golden State ends its season on a back-to-back (April 9 at New Orleans and April 10 at Memphis) for the first time since the 1971-72 season (a 118-102 loss at Atlanta on March 24 and a 116-115 victory at Philadelphia on March 25).

Golden State’s longest homestand is five games from October 31 to November 10 (11 days), down two games from last season’s campaign-high seven-game homestand… The Warriors’ longest road trip is a five-game stretch from January 18 to January 28 (11 days), one game shy of last season’s six-game trip.

The Warriors will play two games against all Eastern Conference teams and four games against all Western Conference opponents with the exception of four teams that they will meet only three times: Oklahoma City (two home, one away), New Orleans (two home, one away), San Antonio (one home, two away) and Utah (one home, two away).

Throughout the course of the season, the Warriors will travel 50,430 miles (up from a total distance of 50,310 miles last season).

The tip-off time for all of Golden State’s weekday home games during the 2018-19 season will be 7:30 p.m., while home games on Saturday and Sunday will tip off at 5:30 p.m. (except the Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST).

Games by day of the week: Monday – 13, Tuesday – 10, Wednesday – 13, Thursday – 11, Friday – 12, Saturday – 13, Sunday – 10.

Games by month: October – 9, November – 14, December – 15, January – 13, February – 11, March – 14, April – 6.

Follow @WarriorsPR on Twitter throughout the 2018-19 season for comprehensive statistics, injury updates, news and notes. For a link to the full Golden State Warriors 2018-19 schedule, including ticketing information, click here.