Portion of Sales Proceeds from Warriors Black History Month T-Shirt to Support Black Community

The Warriors Community Foundation is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of young people, with a particular focus on educational equity and youth development. This in mind, the Foundation is thoughtful and intentional about selecting grant recipients through its annual grant program, and proudly supports many organizations that either exclusively or primarily support and uplift Black students and youth.

To help support these organizations, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the Warriors Black History Month T-shirt will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation’s annual grant program, in order for them to continue to support these important organizations that serve the Black community here in the Bay Area.

Urban Ed Academy – UEA’s Man the Bay program is a 4-year fellowship program that recruits Black and Brown male recent college graduates (non-ed) to teach in elementary schools where there are underrepresented students. The program supports the teacher fellows through their fellowship by providing them with training, housing, and mentorship. The program helps communities by assisting with the current teacher shortage crisis, and by providing a more diverse teacher pipeline because representation matters in narrowing the achievement gap.

Kingmakers of Oakland – KOO originated in the Oakland Unified School District’s Office of African American Male Achievement (AAMA). After 10+ years in the district, the independent non-profit now supports school districts across the country to improve the educational and life outcomes of Black boys by “healing the fish while treating the toxic ecosystem.” Their multi-faceted approach is rooted in a desire to collaborate, coordinate and convene folks who are inspired to create a healthy, affirming learning environment for Black boys in the public school system. Through the recruitment, training and retention of Black male teachers, development of student leaders, reversing harmful policies, and other strategies, KOO helps OUSD and other school districts transform their school environments.

The Hidden Genius Project – HGP trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities, and meaningfully contribute to the 21st Century, global, tech-economy. Their Intensive Immersion Program is a 15-month holistic mentorship experience that provides computer science, software development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training to Black male high school students. HGP also offers free single and multi-day events and workshops throughout the year with the express aim of igniting interest and exposing Black males to mentors, basic computer programming and pathways to tech careers.

Self-eSTEM – Self-eSTEM’s vision is to create a sustainable supply of underrepresented minority women leaders who are recognized as a viable source of top talent and innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Self-eSTEM builds the self-esteem of girls and young women from untapped communities, while providing interactive, culturally responsive STEM literacy, leadership, and technical training preparing them to thrive in ever-changing labor markets. Beyond the confines of traditional STEM roles and spaces that exist today, their organization focuses on building the skills, confidence, and resilience needed for our participants to adapt to the STEM workforce of the future.

SF Achievers – The mission of SFA is to support African-American young men in San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) lead and thrive in higher education and beyond by closing the opportunity gap. They do this through college scholarships, leadership training, and mentoring. Since its inception in 2008, SFA has provided hundreds of college scholarships, and is recognized by SFUSD as a significant partner in its efforts to close the opportunity gap, one of the single greatest social justice issues facing our nation today.