Best of the 48th and 51st Picks in NBA History

Besides having the opportunity to select from a number of top prospects with their second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, set for Nov. 18, the Warriors also hold the 48th and 51st selections.

As Dub Nation is aware, the team has had success finding key contributors in the second round of the draft. Besides three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green and 2019-20 All Rookie First Time selection Eric Paschall, former Warriors picked after the first round of the draft have included Hall of Famers Šarūnas Marčiulionis and Al Attles.

But when it comes specifically to the 48th and 51st picks, has anyone had similar success to those above?

In fact, some players selected with those picks have gone on to have strong careers. Of note are NBA-record-holders such as Kyle Korver and 2018-19 NBA Champion Marc Gasol.

