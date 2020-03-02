Klay and Rocco Unveil New Anta KT5 Colorway

Warriors guard Klay Thompson loves his dog and loyal companion, Rocco. If his pup’s frequent appearances in social media have not given enough proof over the years, Thompson immortalized that bond in his latest shoe colorway with the Anta KT5 “Rocco.”

To celebrate the release of his latest look, Thompson hosted a Sunday launch party at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City, the Dubs’ flagship store right outside of Chase Center. And yes, the party was an open invite to all members of Dub Nation.

Thompson stopped by to meet everyone and sign autographs for fans in attendance.

With the shoe launch, the Warriors Shop became the first and only brick and mortar store in America to carry these cool kicks. Sunday also marked the unveiling of an exclusive Anta product wall at the flagship store at Thrive City.

The event was more than just a meet-and-greet with Thompson though. Showing off his entrepreneurial side, Rocco also opened the “Café Rocco” pop-up shop for his furry friends. The special on the menu: “puppuccinos.”

Rocco sitting on a throne, eating a puppuccino to make your timeline a little better this Sunday @KlayThompson x @ANTAsportswear pic.twitter.com/UVtNqCiCix — Warriors Shop (@warriorsshop) March 1, 2020

The special event was a fun time for all of Dub Nation, two- and four-legged fans alike. “Y’all the best fans in the world,” said Thompson as he wrapped up the party.

Take a look at more from the scene at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City on Sunday with the photo gallery below: