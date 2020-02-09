Andrew Wiggins to Run with the Dubs

In a trade deadline move, the Warriors consummated a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward joins the Dubs in the middle of his sixth season in the NBA, all of which were with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to Thursday’s trade.

On the 2019-20 campaign, Wiggins has averaged 22.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 34.6 minutes played.

Bob Myers, Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, spoke to media Friday on the trade. His point was simple and clear as he hopes the addition of Wiggins provides continuity for the team: “We got a good, young player who’s 24 years old.”

The advantage in adding Wiggins goes beyond what position he plays, but rather how he plays it and his fit with the team’s play style.

As the son of former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins and Team Canada’s Olympic sprinter Marita Payne-Wiggins, he brings both skillsets of his parents as a solid basketball player who runs the court.

Kerr sees the opportunity in using Wiggins’ speed in the Warriors’ system.

“We’ve had a style of play here that’s a lot of fun. Wiggins is an electric athlete, and we want to play fast… we’re going to try and push the ball ahead and we’re going to ask him to sprint the wing.”

And besides the traditional stats that put Wiggins’ offensive prowess on display, he has proven to be an NBA iron man. He missed only 10 games in his first five seasons while averaging 35.8 minutes played per game, which ranks fifth among active players.

However, his solid numbers still have not impressed all of his critics. Said Kerr: “He’s been in a tough spot and people have talked about him underachieving the last few years.”

But that does not worry Kerr, who continued: “Let’s see what he can do next to a group of players who have been wildly successful over the last few years.”

The Warriors, with their championship culture and tenured core of teammates, are ready to welcome Wiggins into the fold.

With the eventual return of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson along with a healthy Draymond Green and Wiggins, there is much optimism in what the future holds.

“I’m excited about everything coming our way,” said Myers.

More from Steve Kerr:

On the need for someone at Wiggins’ position:

“Wings are really hard to come by, both in the draft and in free agency. Just positionally it makes a lot of sense… when we’re healthy with Steph and Klay back, the big hole on the roster was really at [small forward].”

On the benefit of making the trade this season:

“I think it’s good that we’re getting him with 30 games left. If this deal had been done over the summer… we wouldn’t have gotten the head start that we’re getting now… it gives us an opportunity for all of us to get to know one another.”

On Wiggins entering the Warriors’ culture:

“Andrew’s going to have a lot of support here and a lot of people motivating him and asking for more. We feel like it’s a really good situation for him and he’s going to help us a lot.”