Andrew Bogut Announces Retirement

After 14 seasons in the NBA, Australian big man Andrew Bogut announced his retirement from professional basketball.

“The decision hasn’t been an easy one, but I think it is the right decision. The decision that I made and where I will be signing for next season is absolutely nowhere. I will be retiring from professional basketball, effective immediately,” Bogut shared on his ‘Rogue Bogues’ podcast on Monday.

Selected by the Milwaukee Bucks first overall in the 2005 NBA Draft, Bogut made his way to the Bay Area for his initial stint with the Dubs in 2012. He was a key component of the 2015 Warriors team that ended the franchise’s 40-year NBA Championship drought, and he returned to the NBA Finals with the Warriors in both 2016 and 2019.

A leader. A champion. A Warrior through and through.



Thank you for the countless memories, @andrewbogut. Enjoy retirement pic.twitter.com/LvAUY1B6IE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2020

The seven-foot center was known for his keen passing ability and commanding interior defense, however it was his mentorship amongst his teammates that had a long-standing impact.

“He showed me how to guard the post…I wouldn’t be half the defender I am without Andrew Bogut,” Dubs Draymond Green shared followed his fourth All-Defensive team recognition in 2018.

4-time All-Defensive Team honoree @Money23Green with a major shoutout for former teammate @andrewbogut pic.twitter.com/8Y7wk1jLqN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 5, 2018

"Andrew [Bogut] has been a god-send," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Bogut’s second stint with the Dubs in 2019, "The reason it was such a great signing for us, is not that he’s just a hell of a player, but because he has been with us and he is so familiar with what we do.”

"That guy, he’s a wizard out on the floor," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared.

Bogut averaged 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over 14 NBA seasons with five teams, but his legacy will be left with the Warriors, a team whose identity changed for the better upon his arrival in 2012.