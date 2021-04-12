Aaron ‘Showtime’ Taylor Shines Bright on Warriors Ground

It was a special night at Chase Center on Saturday as former San Quentin State Prison inmate Aaron “Showtime” Taylor showcased his talents behind the mic, serving as a guest PA announcer for the Warriors' home game against the Rockets.

Eight years ago, the Warriors organization discovered Taylor during one of their annual trips to San Quentin State Prison, where team executives would play basketball and connect with inmates. During a trip, Warriors Director of Team Development Kent Lacob met Taylor doing play-by-play in the yard and took notice of his talent.

After his release from San Quentin, Taylor received a special opportunity to live out his dreams serving as a guest PA announcer for the Golden State Warriors.

Following Saturday night’s game, Taylor found himself alongside Stephen Curry during the postgame interview. The two-time MVP stepped aside for the evening, allowing Taylor to embrace the moment and shine in the spotlight.

Taylor, evidently overwhelmed by emotion stated, “This is surreal.”

"Embrace it big fella, this is your moment," Curry said as the three-time NBA champion placed his hand on Taylor’s shoulder.

"I worked hard in 26 years to rehabilitate myself," Taylor said. "In the process of doing that, I just embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was. Once I embraced the attitude that I could be more than what I was, then it was time for me to tell other people, you can be more than what you think you are.”

Taylor’s inspiring words impacted all those who were watching and Curry took to the mic, emphasizing Taylor’s "primetime performance."

Curry continued, "All of Dub Nation knows, you heat up the building, we got to cool you down, so let's cool you down,” as Dubs' Kent Bazemore drenched Taylor in a celebratory fashion.

It was undoubtedly an uplifting evening on Warriors Ground, with Taylor’s journey serving as an inspiration to pursue dreams to the fullest and never giving up, no matter what obstacles one may encounter.