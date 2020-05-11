Warriors Sound Podcast: Aaron Miles

Warriors player development coach Aaron Miles began his professional playing career with the Warriors in the 2005-06 season after several standout years as a point guard at the University of Kansas following acclaim and an Oregon 4A state championship at Portland’s Jefferson High School.

Stops in the NBA G League and with teams in Europe spanning experiences in France, Greece and Russia came before his coaching career was launched as an assistant for the Kansas Jayhawks. Soon after, upon a season at Florida Gulf Coast as an assistant, he was named head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Being promoted to the staff with Golden State as a player development coach for the 2019-20 season with the Warriors, Miles continues to have success on and off the court. A video series with his family called 'Miles Mondays’ has gained acclaim as he joins the show to talk about life in and around basketball from his days in northeast Portland to the pros.