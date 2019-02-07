So About that Third Quarter

On Wednesday night, the Warriors cut loose for 49 points on 17-for-22 shooting in the quarter, and in the process put what was a competitive game out of reach in what eventually turned out to be a 141-102 victory.

The 49 points was the second highest scoring quarter for the Dubs this season, behind only their 51-point output in the first period of the January 15 game in Denver. Seven different Warriors players scored in the period, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins with 10 points apiece. Kevin Durant (6), Kevon Looney (6), Draymond Green (4) and Andre Iguodala (3) also entered the scoring column in the quarter.

Have a look for each shot attempted – minus the free throws – during the incredible third quarter run:

Some more notes from the team’s third quarter performance on Wednesday: