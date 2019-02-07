(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
So About that Third Quarter
A Few Notes and Numbers Behind the Dubs' 49-Point Third Quarter Outburst on Wednesday
On Wednesday night, the Warriors cut loose for 49 points on 17-for-22 shooting in the quarter, and in the process put what was a competitive game out of reach in what eventually turned out to be a 141-102 victory.
The 49 points was the second highest scoring quarter for the Dubs this season, behind only their 51-point output in the first period of the January 15 game in Denver. Seven different Warriors players scored in the period, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins with 10 points apiece. Kevin Durant (6), Kevon Looney (6), Draymond Green (4) and Andre Iguodala (3) also entered the scoring column in the quarter.
Have a look for each shot attempted – minus the free throws – during the incredible third quarter run:
Some more notes from the team’s third quarter performance on Wednesday:
- The Dubs scored on 22 of their 28 possessions in the period, including 13 straight over a six-plus minute stretch.
- The Dubs’ starters – Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green and Cousins – combined to shoot 14-for-15 in the period.
- The Warriors made their first seven shots of the period and 17 of their first 18 before missing their last four shot attempts of the period.
- Only one of their first 16 made baskets in the period was not a 3-pointner or a basket scored at the rim.
- The Warriors were 5-for-7 on 3-pointers and also had five dunks in the period.
- Cousins went 8-for-9 on free throws in the period, and the team as a whole was 10-for-13 from the charity stripe in the quarter.
- The Dubs’ 77.3 shooting percentage in the third quarter was the second-highest field goal percentage in a quarter by any team this season (min. 20 attempts), trailing only an 80 percent shooting quarter by Denver versus Houston on Feb. 1.
- During the third quarter, the Dubs led by as little as nine and by as much 33.