Warriors Up for Multiple Fan Favorite Honors

For the first time this year, the league is introducing 2022 NBA Fan Favorites, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate both on-court greatness and off-the-court iconic moments of the 2021-22 season.

This year, the Warriors have six nominations in five categories including the State Farm Assist of the Year, Viral Moment of the Year, Photo of the Year and more.

Daily voting is open now through May 31st. Let’s look back at the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Fan Favorite nominated moments of the 2021-22 campaign.

Kumho Handle of the Year - Jordan Poole

On March 27 in Washington, Dubs guard Jordan Poole demonstrated his exceptional handles by splitting Wizards’ defenders Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky with a pair of between-the-legs dribbles to blow by the duo with 3:19 remaining in the final frame.

State Farm Assist of the Year - Andre Iguodala to Damion Lee

On Jan. 14 against the Chicago Bulls, veteran swingman Andre Iguodala keyed an 11-0 run in the second quarter with his defense, including a steal that he converted into an incredible no-look behind-the-back pass through several defenders to a streaking Damion Lee for a layup.

Fan Moment of the Year - Stephen Curry Surprises Fan Pregame

After learning about a young fan’s disappointment in Denver, Stephen Curry went out of his way to invite the fan and her family courtside to the Ball Arena just a few days later, where the three-time NBA champion introduced himself ahead of the Warriors-Nuggets matchup. The superfan was overwhelmed with excitement as the two shared a conversation and posed for a photo together.

Viral Moment of the Year - Stephen Curry Breaks All-Time 3-Point Record

Stephen Curry made NBA history on Dec. 14 after becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers. The two-time MVP sank the historic splash at the 7:33 mark of the opening quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) on the all-time 3-point list, with the Warriors’ guard completing the feat in 789th career regular season games, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in.

Viral Moment of the Year - Klay Thompson Makes NBA Return

After 941 days, Klay Thompson took to the NBA court to make his 2021-22 season debut at Chase Center on Jan. 9. The five-time All-Star wasted no time making his first NBA bucket, penetrating the paint in the team’s opening possession against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson’s dynamic debut continued, with the guard attacking the basket for a slam to close out the first half. The Dubs’ guard finished with 17 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of game action.

Photo of the Year - Gary Payton

Gary Payton II has lived above the rim this season, with the guard slamming a a reverse dunk over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Nov. 10.

Vote daily through May 31st and celebrate the best moments of the 2021-22 season! Winners of the 2022 NBA Fan Favorites will be announced on Wednesday, June 1st.