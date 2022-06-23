Warriors Look to Add to Championship Core in Tonight's NBA Draft

The Warriors own three picks in tonight's NBA Draft.

While the glow of a Championship season still shines bright, the fist steps toward a title defense are beginning to take shape as the Warriors are in full-on prep mode for Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft.

The Warriors enter the draft as owners of three picks: Nos. 28, 51 and 55. The 28th and 55th selections are the Warriors’ own picks, and the 51st selection is from the Raptors, via the Philadelphia by way of the Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III trade to the Sixers in February 2020.

2022 NBA Draft

Thursday, June 23

5 p.m.

Warriors Selections

First Round: 28th Pick

Second Round: 21st Pick (51st Overall), 25th Pick (55th Overall)

BUILDING THROUGH THE DRAFT

Of the 17 players on the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship roster, eight players were drafted by the Dubs. While five of those players were lottery selections – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody – three were players drafted with the 28th pick or later: Jordan Poole (28th pick in 2019), Kevon Looney (30th pick in 2015) and Draymond Green (35th pick in 2012).

While the success of a prospect can never be guaranteed, it’s safe to say that the Dubs have seen their share of success in recent years when drafting toward the end of the first round and into the second round. Green is a four-time All-Star (and Champion), a seven-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and one of the premiere playmaking bigs in the game today, Looney has developed into what Head Coach Steve Kerr calls a “foundational piece” of multiple NBA Championship teams and Poole is coming off of a breakout season that will be discussed more below.

WARRIORS’ RECENT HISTORY WITH THE 28TH PICK

This marks the seventh time in franchise history the Warriors have had the 28th pick in the draft, and the third such occurrence in the last five years. Most recently, the Dubs had the 28th pick in 2019 when they selected Poole. The guard out of Michigan took great strides in his development over his first two professional seasons, and it all paid off for him, and the team, during the Dubs’ 2022 NBA Championship season. Poole averaged 18.5 points during the regular season, and his 211 3-pointers were second on the team, behind only Curry. After coming in fourth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award voting, Poole continued to thrive in the 2022 playoffs. He was third on the team in playoff scoring (17.0 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg), and he knocked down several big shots on the way to becoming an NBA Champion.

DRAFT DAY DEALIN?

Along with the arrival of Draft Day comes the potential for a draft day trade. Three times in the last six years, the Warriors have been involved in a trade on Draft Day. The last time this happened was in 2019 when the Dubs acquired the draft rights of Alen Smailagić from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for two future second-round picks.

SEE THE DRAFT PICKS IN ACTION

Regardless of who the Warriors select on Thursday, 2022 NBA Draft picks will be among those competing at Chase Center next weekend in the Fourth Annual California Classic featuring the summer squads of the Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Heat. Each team will play in three games on July 2, 3 and 5, and tickets are available now for the first two days of the summer basketball spectacular.

