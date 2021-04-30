Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs continue their pursuit of a favorable NBA Play-In Tournament spot on Saturday when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). As you enjoy your weekend, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

For the Warriors, ‘the playoffs start now,’ says coach Steve Kerr

The Warriors enter a stretch of games against sub-.500 teams as the team has their eyes on making moves in the Western Conference's playoff positioning. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Breaking down Warriors' run to finish line

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes the the Dubs must "prove that somewhere beneath all of that mediocrity is the team they’ve often claimed to be, the one constantly growing in search of the best of itself and unwilling to surrender." » Read Full Story

Bogut looks at Warriors' contention vs. development problem

Ever one to voice his opinion, former Warrior center and NBA Champion Andrew Bogut joined the Warriors Talk podcast to examine the Warriors' option ahead of them. » Read Full Story

After their 2nd straight loss, how do the Warriors make the most of this season?

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group analyzes what the Warriors' loss to the Timberwolves means for the team going forward. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Andrew Wiggins' improved play with Warriors hasn't silenced his critics

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau looks why the stellar play of "Two-Way Wiggs" has not been enough to calm long-time critics of the Dubs' guard. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required