Warriors Will Select 7th and 14th in 2021 NBA Draft
Golden State Owns Multiple Lottery Picks For First Time Ever
The Golden State Warriors were awarded the seventh overall selection (via trade with Minnesota) and the 14th overall pick (their own) in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 as a result of tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team will have two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State owns two Top 14 selections for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).
The Warriors were represented at the NBA Draft Lottery by President & COO Rick Welts.
|
Warriors All-Time #7 Overall Picks
|
Year
|
Player
|
From
|
1969
|
Bob Portman
|
Creighton
|
1985
|
Chris Mullin
|
St. John’s
|
2009
|
Stephen Curry
|
North Carolina
|
2012
|
Harrison Barnes
|
North Carolina
|
Warriors All-Time #14 Overall Picks
|
Year
|
Player
|
From
|
1962
|
Hubie White
|
Villanova
|
1964
|
Bud Koper
|
Oklahoma City
|
1975
|
Joe Bryant
|
La Salle
|
1982
|
Lester Conner
|
Oregon State
|
1987
|
Tellis Frank
|
Western Kentucky
|
1989
|
Tim Hardaway
|
Texas-El Paso
|
2001
|
Troy Murphy
|
Notre Dame
|
2008
|
Anthony Randolph
|
LSU
The Warriors will make a Top 10 selection for the second consecutive year after drafting center James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
