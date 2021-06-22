Warriors Will Select 7th and 14th in 2021 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors were awarded the seventh overall selection (via trade with Minnesota) and the 14th overall pick (their own) in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 as a result of tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team will have two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State owns two Top 14 selections for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).

The Warriors were represented at the NBA Draft Lottery by President & COO Rick Welts.

Warriors All-Time #7 Overall Picks Year Player From 1969 Bob Portman Creighton 1985 Chris Mullin St. John’s 2009 Stephen Curry North Carolina 2012 Harrison Barnes North Carolina

Warriors All-Time #14 Overall Picks Year Player From 1962 Hubie White Villanova 1964 Bud Koper Oklahoma City 1975 Joe Bryant La Salle 1982 Lester Conner Oregon State 1987 Tellis Frank Western Kentucky 1989 Tim Hardaway Texas-El Paso 2001 Troy Murphy Notre Dame 2008 Anthony Randolph LSU

The Warriors will make a Top 10 selection for the second consecutive year after drafting center James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.