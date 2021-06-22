Warriors Will Select 7th and 14th in 2021 NBA Draft

Golden State Owns Multiple Lottery Picks For First Time Ever
Posted: Jun 22, 2021

The Golden State Warriors were awarded the seventh overall selection (via trade with Minnesota) and the 14th overall pick (their own) in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 as a result of tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team will have two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State owns two Top 14 selections for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).

The Warriors were represented at the NBA Draft Lottery by President & COO Rick Welts.

Warriors All-Time #7 Overall Picks

Year

Player

From

1969

Bob Portman

Creighton

1985

Chris Mullin

St. John’s

2009

Stephen Curry

North Carolina

2012

Harrison Barnes

North Carolina

Warriors All-Time #14 Overall Picks

Year

Player

From

1962

Hubie White

Villanova

1964

Bud Koper

Oklahoma City

1975

Joe Bryant

La Salle

1982

Lester Conner

Oregon State

1987

Tellis Frank

Western Kentucky

1989

Tim Hardaway

Texas-El Paso

2001

Troy Murphy

Notre Dame

2008

Anthony Randolph

LSU

The Warriors will make a Top 10 selection for the second consecutive year after drafting center James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

