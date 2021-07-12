Mocking the 2021 Draft with Tim Roye

Follow @warriorsvox

With the 2021 NBA Draft fast approaching, Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) talks to media members around the Association about what the team they cover should do with their lottery selection. Listen to the interviews below and stay tuned for more updates as predictions will continue to come in for the first 14 picks in the days leading up to the NBA Draft.

The following draft predictions are purely the opinions of those making the predictions, and do not represent the official stance of the teams owning these picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last Updated: 7/12/21 @ 1:40 p.m.