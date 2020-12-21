Warriors 2020-21 Season Preview - Forwards

NBA basketball officially returns this week with the Warriors tipping off their season on Dec. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets (4 p.m., TNT). As we prepare for the 2020-21 campaign, we take a look at the Dubs’ roster position-by-position continuing with Warriors forwards.

Rounding out our season preview, we take a look at the Warriors’ forwards for the 2020-21 season. From seasoned veteran and NBA Champion Draymond Green to the 20-year-old Alen Smailagić, lets take a look at who is in the Dubs’ front court.

Draymond Green

Draymond Green enters the 2020-21 season for his ninth year in the NBA, all of which have been with the Warriors. The veteran and anchor on defense own career regular season averages of 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28 minutes per game.

Though he missed the preseason and is currently dealing with a minor foot injury, he has had the opportunity to work with rookie and second overall pick James Wiseman, and tandem have already made an on-court connection:

A DRAYMOND LOB

TO A WISEMAN DUNK pic.twitter.com/Fe3MaO4gst — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2020

But what Dub Nation has seen in camp from Green is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg as he has been getting ready for the season for months now. “Been training since, like, June for this moment.”

“I feel great,” he continued. “I feel excited. I feel rejuvenated. Motivated. I’m really excited to get out there and just compete again.”

Andrew Wiggins

Forward Andrew Wiggins came to the Warriors in a trade-deadline deal which sent D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the 6-foot-8-inch 25-year-old and first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Known as a scorer during his five-plus seasons with the Timberwolves, as he averaged 19.7 points per game with the team, Wiggins began to highlight other facets of his game in his time with the Dubs. He posted career highs of 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks in 12 games with the Warriors, all marks he never reached during his first four full seasons with Minnesota.

His defensive presence continued to be seen this preseason in the team’s first matchup against the Sacramento Kings when Wiggins had two steals and three blocks. Oh, and the assists kept coming in that game too as he notched four in the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Swingman Kelley Oubre Jr. comes to the Warriors after being traded twice during the offseason, first going from the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder and later being dealt to the Dubs. Besides joining a new team, Oubre is rejoining a friend and fellow Kansas Jayhawk in Andrew Wiggins.

Having gone to the same school one season apart from each other and worked out with the same trainer, they are “really familiar with each other,” according to Wiggins. “We like to compete, so I think we’ll be a good one.”

Oubre, 24, appeared in 56 games (55 starts) with the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds to go along with 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. He wrapped up his preseason with his best performance, scoring 22 points while going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“Let the games begin. I’m just ready to hoop,” said Oubre after the Dubs’ final preseason game in Sacramento.

Eric Paschall

Though the Warriors had a rough 2019-20 season, finishing 15-50 for their lowest winning percentage (.231 ) in 55 years while dealing with a number of injuries, Eric Paschall was a consistent bright spot for the squad. After five years of college between Fordham and Villanova, Paschall finished his rookie NBA season with averages of 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in in 27.6 minutes per game across 60 games (26 starts). His effort netted him a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Paschall came out in the Dub’s preseason debut against the Denver Nuggets looking strong, posting a line of eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. The forward was sidelined for the team’s second preseason game with knee soreness and played in limited minutes the following contest.

Despite taking a little extra time to get over the minor injury, Paschall is invigorated by the Dubs’ up-tempo style, saying “I definitely feel like we’re going to play a lot faster” in a preseason RingCentral meeting with media.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Oakland-born Juan Toscano-Anderson, returns to the Warriors for his second season with the squad after signing a new two-way contract with the team.

He made his Dubs debut last season after playing two seasons in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, and parts of four years playing professionally in Mexico before that. Across his first 13 NBA games, Toscano-Anderson averaged 5.3 points on 34.8 percent shooting from three-point distance, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Alen Smailagić

Serbian Alen Smailagić is entering his second NBA season and third season of professional basketball, while still being just 20 years old.

He played in 14 contests for Golden State in his rookie season and averaged less than 10 minutes across those contests. However we have seen the flashes of what can be while Smailagić has been with the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz where he averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Age 18: Left Serbia & joined the @GLeagueWarriors

Age 19: Secured first debit card



Heading into his second season with the squad, No. 6 has found a home with the Dubs.



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/6U9aM6JcED — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 10, 2020

Besides learning how to play basketball at an elite level, Smailagić is also learning how to live as an adult in America; the franchise and his teammates have assisted in teaching him English and even securing his first debit card, as recounted by Santa Cruz broadcaster Kevin Dana during the Warriors’ minicamp held during the summer.

So far, Dub Nation has been able watch the young Warrior grow in front of their eyes.

The Warriors frontcourt is a complete blend of young, long and strong.