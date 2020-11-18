Draft Day Running Blog

Nov. 18, 2020 | 7:24 p.m.

Dubs React to Selecting James Wiseman Second Overall

It is official: with the second pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected 19-year-old center James Wiseman of the University of Memphis.

The Dubs’ brain trust — including President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers, Head Coach Steve Kerr and Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob — celebrated from the team’s war room inside of Chase Center as commissioner Adam Silver made it official with the announcement Wednesday night.

“I’m truly ready just to go to Golden State, to go and learn as much as possible and just be the best version of me and just work every day,” said Wiseman in his first interview as a Dub.

Due to an NCAA conflict, Wiseman played just three games with Memphis during the 2019-20 season. Despite having not played organized basketball for over one year, Wiseman is prepared to bring all of his talents to the Warriors: “Just versatility. Be able to rebound, run the floor to block shots, and just space the floor out for my size.”

“I’ve been playing like a lot of pickup games this summer,” continued Wiseman, “like I’ve just been really improving my game every day, so I’m ready and I’m prepared.”

Wiseman and the Warriors are not the only ones excited about the selection.

Golden State Hall of Famer Chris Mullin was straight to the point: “James Wiseman will fit perfectly with the Warriors.”

Mully likes how James Wiseman will fit in with the Dubs.



“Just an incredible, talented young man,” Mullins continued, “I think he’s going to be guy you plug-in and play right away.”

Wisemen’s new teammates gave him a warm welcome to the squad, with Eric Paschall showing his support for the rook on this special night.

Veteran Warrior Draymond Green saw was it meant to be, sharing a photo of a young Wiseman wearing a We Believe-era Warriors jersey.

As for the Dubs’ first round draft pick from last year, Jordan Poole said in his post-selection reaction that he “can’t wait to have (Wiseman) over here.”

And how about Head Coach Steve Kerr who will soon be coaching the young talent? Well, he sounded impressed by Wiseman.

With the question of what the Warriors would do with the second overall pick now resolved, the Dubs have just over over one month to prepare for the NBA season, which will officially tip-off Dec. 22.

Nov. 18, 2020 | 5:27 p.m.

Warriors Take James Wiseman with 2nd Pick of 2020 NBA Draft

The Warriors drafted Memphis center James Wiseman with the second pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in three games at Memphis during the 2019-20 season, and prior to that he was widely regarded as the nation’s top high school player in 2019.

Here is what some media members were saying on Wiseman in the leadup to the draft.

"Working in his favor long-term is his massive, well-built frame that creates some floor in terms of defensive impact, combined with solid if not truly elite mobility for a 7-footer. If all goes well, Wiseman should be a reliable double-double guy, provide vertical spacing rim-to-rim and offer some backbone around the basket." – Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

"Wiseman is simply too physically gifted to ignore in a draft lacking top-end talent. And if things break correctly, he could prove to be a franchise center and overwhelming presence for at least the next decade." – Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

"It was clear that he’s different than just about everyone else. He’s a legit 7-foot-1, runs the floor extremely well and can be an impact guy on the defensive end due to his ability to rebound and block/alter shots." – Jeff Goodman, Stadium

"There’s a need for depth/talent in the middle that can be addressed by picking Wiseman. He isn’t a true face-up big at this point in his career, but given the shooters that the Warriors have that won’t be a big deal at all." – Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

Nov. 18, 2020 | 4:48 p.m.

Candace Parker Makes Surprise Appearance in Dubs Draft Room, presented by Chase

Five-time WNBA All-Star, two-time MVP and WNBA Champion Candace Parker stopped by the Dubs Draft Room, presented by Chase to visit with Tim Roye, Kelenna Azubuike and Dub Nation. Of course, with this being NBA Draft night, the Dubs broadcasters had to ask about her draft experience when she was selected first overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft.

Nov. 18, 2020 | 4:21 p.m.

Warriors Greats Featured in Dubs Draft Room, presented by Chase

The NBA Draft will begin soon, but the Dubs Draft Room is already bustling with activity. Access the second-screen experience now for exclusive draft programming, interviews with Warriors alumni, a Dub Nation chat room, Warriors trivia and poll questions and more!

In the first hour of the show, we saw interviews with Jason Richardson, Chris Mullin and Head Coach Steve Kerr. Watch those interviews below and tune in to the live experience now at warriors.com/draft.

Nov. 18, 2020 | 12:02 p.m.

Join Us in the Dubs Draft Room at 3:30 p.m.

While we would prefer to host an event at Chase Center where all of Dub Nation can get together and cheer on the Warriors’ three selections, it’s 2020 and a global pandemic continues. So the next best thing is a virtual draft party, and you are invited to join us!

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye will be joined by television analyst (and former Warrior guard) Kelenna Azubuike to host the Dubs Draft Room. Visit warriors.com/draft, or RSVP here, and you can join the likes of Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, Warriors great Jason Richardson and other members of Dub Nation.

That lineup should be plenty to get you excited, but if not, trust us, we have more surprise appearances in the works. And if nothing else, come to see if Tim Roye will be professional on the top, and causal on the bottom as he was during the Dubs Draft Room promo below.

Nov. 18, 2020 | 8:47 a.m.

Draft Day is Here!

Today’s the day. It has been more than eight months since the Warriors knew they would have a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and almost three months since we learned it would be the No. 2 selection.

Since then, we’ve scoured the reputable mock drafts to see who the “experts” think the Warriors will take at No. 2. Several names have been thrown out there, but majority opinion of the media members we polled strongly favors a certain 19-year-old prospect. Will that prove to be correct? Time will tell, as we’re mere hours from the first selection of the NBA Draft.

Until then, prepare for yourself for all you need to know about the NBA Draft with these helpful links.

This evening can prove to be a milestone moment for future Warriors success. With three picks tonight – the Dubs own the second, 48th and 51st selections – there are three chances to strike potential gold. Check out the video below for some past notable draft selections.

Stay tuned throughout the day for more updates right here in this space.