Kevon Looney Continues to Grow

On a night when Dub Nation suffered two major losses in one game — giving up a 31-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers and losing DeMarcus Cousins to a torn left quadriceps — there was one bright spot: Kevon Looney. Already in the middle of a career year, his near-perfect production on the night rewarded him with new career-high in scoring.

During the 2018-2019 regular season, Looney posted averages of 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 steals over 18 minutes of playing time, all career-highs for the 23 year old big man.

Last night, he went off for a career-high 19 points in 19 minutes, surpassing his previous high of 15 points posted against the Indiana Pacers on January 28th. Not only is the total number of points significant for him, Looney’s performance came on 6-of-6 shooting and 7-of-8 on free throws, well above his season shooting averages of 62.5 percent from the field and 61.9 from the line.

Monday was not a one-off performance. In fact, Looney has shown consistent improvement through the 2018-2019 campaign, especially over the last three months of the regular season.

February: 2.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, +9.9 in 14.6 minutes

March: 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, +11.2 in 14.3 minutes

April: 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, +15.7 in 12.8 minutes

When DeMarcus Cousins assumed starting center responsibilities upon his season debut in January, Looney’s minutes took a hit. But still, he found ways to be even more productive with the reduced playing time. Fans may have been keen to note more skills Looney has been highlighting recently as well, including more fluid movement around the rim and a clear confidence in his jumpshot, creating an ever-growing depth to his game.

In his last three games against the Clippers — April 10 in the regular season and these two playoff games — Looney has taken advantage of his touches and shot 16-for-19 from the field for 39 points in 49 minutes. Even though several of those baskets are simply finishing off opportunities created by others, that kind of efficiency and production shouldn’t be ignored.

With Cousins sidelined indefinitely, Looney figures to take on a larger role. Fortunately for the Dubs, he’s put together some of his best basketball of the season at a time where the team certainly needs it.