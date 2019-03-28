Dub Nation Asks Andrew Bogut
#AskBogut: Warriors Center Answers Fan Questions on Twitter
Andrew Bogut has made his return to the Warriors, contributing to the team's effort in four of the last five games. With his return back to The Bay, Dub Nation caught up with Bogut in a recent Q + A where fans asked the Australian big man questions using the hashtag #AskBogut. While on the road this afternoon, Bogut took some time to answer fan favorite questions below.
As a previous Bay Area resident, Dub Nation asked Bogut how he felt to be back in The Bay:
Bogut also shared some sound advice with those who want to become professional athletes:
Coffee became a main topic of conversation for the seven-foot center:
Recording his 13th year in the league, fans asked Bogut his favorite part about being in the NBA:
Since Bogut played with the squad in 2016, Dub Nation expressed their curiosity about changes in the Warriors' play style:
While eyes are always on the prize, Bogut shared his appreciation for the process:
Bogut also showed love for fellow teammate and friend, Stephen Curry, who he says is his favorite player in the NBA:
Athletes, they're just like us! On game days, Bogut shared what he listens to in the car:
Wednesday's matchup marked Andrew Bogut's 700th game of his NBA career, as the Warriors remain on the road for an upcoming contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
