Warriors Give Back: Concluding the 2018 Season of Giving

As back-to-back NBA Champions, there’s no denying that the Warriors put in work on the court; but the team also makes meaningful contributions off the court. During the Season of Giving campaign, Warriors players, coaches, legends, executives, and staff came together to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. The group collectively volunteered more than 500 hours, served more than 3,000 meals, and donated more than 2,000 toys to help brighten the lives of thousands in the Bay Area.

Each player contributed in their own way; from Alfonzo McKinnie distributing gifts and participating in basketball games with the families at the Stanford Ronald McDonald House, to Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation donating classroom supplies and handing out toys to over 600 students.

Kevon Looney joined Warriors General Manager Bob Myers at East Oakland Pride Elementary as part of a Peaceful Warriors Summit, presented by Adobe, focusing on the causes, impact, and solutions surrounding violence and bullying. Dubs forward Draymond Green showered over 60 local youth with swag while providing fresh haircuts, wardrobe styling, and new shoes and giftbags courtesy of DSW.

Power forwards Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko, along with Warriors Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser, joined forces for a Shop & Learn event with Lucky Supermarkets. They spent the afternoon educating families on affordable nutrition and making healthy food choices. The trio shopped alongside five Bay Area families who were provided Lucky gift cards to purchase groceries for the upcoming holiday season.

The Dubs teamed up with @LuckyCalif & @18reasons to host a Shop & Learn for a few local families. They learned budgeting tips, healthy choice options & had a little fun in the process!#SeasonOfGiving x #DubNation pic.twitter.com/bkmqTENSZR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 11, 2018

Shaun Livingston teamed up with Levi’s to surprise three Bay Area families, taking them on a holiday shopping spree at the Levi’s Plaza in San Francisco. Two of the families were identified by the Oakland Elizabeth House, a residential transitional program for women and children who have experienced homelessness, violence, addiction and poverty. The third family was selected from the Chase Center Training Program, a program dedicated to addressing workforce challenges and optimizing job training skills. Each family was given $1,500 to spend inside the Levi’s store, as well as received signed jerseys and game tickets.

Three families had the ultimate @Levis shopping spree experience with @ShaunLivingston to get clothes needed for the holiday season. #SeasonOfGiving | #NBACares pic.twitter.com/kGXd73lSFQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins is still working his way back from injury, but that didn’t prevent him from spreading holiday cheer. He partnered with Lucky California to donate 200 turkeys to families in need from West Oakland’s Acorn neighborhood right before Thanksgiving, giving them the foundation for a delicious holiday meal.

In December, Kevin Durant surprised Bay Area teens and families battling domestic abuse, addiction, and poverty at Larkin Street Youth Services G House and the Oakland Elizabeth House. This is the third holiday season in which the All-Star forward has supported these local groups.

Stephen Curry collaborated with DoorDash to surprise 60 youth at the Covenant House in Oakland with a catered holiday meal from International Smoke, a prominent San Francisco restaurant led by his wife, Ayesha Curry, and chef Michael Mina. The event was part of the DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger initiative, which combats hunger and reduces food waste in local communities. Later that week, he also hosted Christmas with the Curry’s, a pop-up care village which provided complimentary health screenings, hot meals, haircuts, and other social services for over 250 individuals and families facing homelessness.

An afternoon of celebration.



Christmas with the Currys brought out smiles for everyone pic.twitter.com/zsjtT319LJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 24, 2018

As a squad, the Dubs teamed up with Chase for a special Christmas Day surprise, where 32 students were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of Oracle Arena, lunch, and more. This included a special on-court gift exchange prior to tipoff of the Warriors-Lakers game, and an unexpected pregame visit from two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

The Season of Giving is a time in which the Warriors organization gives back in an effort to positively impact the lives of thousands, demonstrating undeniable leadership both on and off the court.

The 2018 Season of Giving came to a close, but the Warriors’ outreach in the Bay Area continues in an effort to support the community that has supported the team.